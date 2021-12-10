Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

COVID-19 continues to rise in Milwaukee County.

This past week saw an increase in the number of new daily cases of COVID-19 with more than 1,700 cases compared to more than 1,600 cases the week before.

This trend in daily new cases is also being observed among children, who had 439 new cases this past week.

Hospitalizations and deaths, both lagging indicators of disease because of how long it takes for someone to become seriously ill after contracting the disease, have been increasing. This past week, there were 339 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and 15 deaths. There were 21 children hospitalized with COVID-19.

The countywide transmission rate was above 1.2 this past week, meaning that for every confirmed case of COVID-19, they are on average, likely to pass the disease to more than one other person. This means the county is not suppressing the disease.

The positivity rate, which measures how many tests come back positive for COVID-19, also rose this past week. It was 11.4%, and 10.5% the week prior.

The city and the suburbs both had roughly equivalent transmission and positivity rates.

Approximately 59% of the county’s population that is eligible to receive a vaccine, those five years old and up, has been fully vaccinated. Of those that have been fully vaccinated, approximately 28% have received a booster shot, according to a countywide vaccine report.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 vaccination continue to be present. Asian-American residents in the county have the highest rate of vaccination, followed by American Indian and Alaska Native residents, then white residents, then Hispanic residents and then Black residents.

In recent weeks, vaccination has been increasing among Black and Hispanic county residents.

Disparities in COVID-19 outcomes also continue to occur. Black residents have experienced nearly as many hospitalizations due to COVID-19 as white residents despite comprising a much smaller portion of the county’s population. Hispanics have had the highest rate of disease, and American Indian and Alaska Natives have experienced the highest rate of death.

Read the weekly report here. Read the children’s report here. Read the vaccine report here.