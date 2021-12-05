Michael Gableman Has No Shame
Head of GOP election probe was a nasty bully, making slanderous, irresponsible charges to Assembly committee.
If you missed Michael Gableman’s testimony at the Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections on Wednesday, you’re a better person for it.
Because you would not have enjoyed seeing this bully in action. Trust me.
He was a toxic blend of Spiro Agnew and Joe McCarthy.
He went after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s longtime Capitol reporter, Patrick Marley, referring to him as an “activist” and deriding the newspaper itself because of its unflattering coverage of Gableman. This kind of a personal attack on journalists from officials is something we haven’t seen in this state for decades.
He contemptuously tangled with Rep. Mark Spreitzer, yelling “Shame on you” at the legislator, which is way out of line for a witness. Even more out of line was when Gableman demanded that a comment from Sprietzer be “stricken” from the record, as though Gableman were still a judge and not a political hack in the employ of Robin Vos.
He made wildly irresponsible charges about the mayors of Green Bay and Madison, saying they were “running and hiding” from him when, in fact, they did what anyone would do when getting a subpoena, which is to get a lawyer and defend themselves. He acted as though they do not deserve legal representation or the presumption of innocence.
He made false and slanderous accusations about the Wisconsin Elections Commission, saying that they had admitted to engaging in illegal conduct when, in fact, they’ve done no such thing.
He was rude, rude, rude – and sexist, too. He snarled at Rep. Jodi Emerson because she wouldn’t have coffee with him!
Gableman has neither the temperament nor the experience (he’s admitted he doesn’t know how elections work) nor the impartiality to be involved in any way in examining our elections.
And now he’s hired on to his staff other extremely biased partisans, like Andrew Kloster, who worked in the Trump Administration and also said the election was stolen. And Kloster has said worse things. In April he wrote that rightwingers need their own “irate hooligans” and “kept district attorneys” to let hooligans like the Proud Boys “off the hook.” That’s an incitement to far right vigilantes everywhere, and a celebration of corrupt law enforcement, to boot. Why are Wisconsin taxpayers paying Kloster’s salary?
Another person on staff is Ron Heuer, also a former Trump administration official. Heuer heads the misnamed Wisconsin Voter Alliance, which urged the Wisconsin Supreme Court to toss out the results of Wisconsin’s presidential election and let the Legislature choose the state’s presidential electors. Why are Wisconsin taxpayers paying Heuer’s salary?
And why are Wisconsin taxpayers paying Gableman’s salary of $11,000 a month?
The sham that Gableman is running is shaming Wisconsin before the eyes of the entire country, and it’s an awful waste of our taxpayer dollars.
Matt Rothschild is the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
More about the 2020 General Election
- Op Ed: Michael Gableman Has No Shame - Matt Rothschild - Dec 5th, 2021
- Wisconsin’s top election official to go “On the Issues,” Dec. 3 - Marquette University - Dec 1st, 2021
- Gableman Reveals Staff in Election Probe - Corri Hess - Dec 1st, 2021
- Op Ed: Sen. Ramthun Wants To Hijack Election - John Torinus - Nov 24th, 2021
- Democratic Legislators Refuse to Meet Privately With Gableman - Henry Redman - Nov 16th, 2021
- Kleefisch Files Suit Against Elections Commission - Laurel White - Nov 16th, 2021
- Gableman Says GOP Election Probe Stymied AG - Laurel White - Nov 11th, 2021
- Republicans Again Attack Wolfe, WEC - Henry Redman - Nov 10th, 2021
- Op Ed: Charges Against Election Officials Are Partisan Stunt - Jay Heck - Nov 7th, 2021
- Tony Evers and Josh Kaul Turn a Blind Eye to Election Integrity - Republican Party of Wisconsin - Nov 3rd, 2021
Read more about 2020 General Election here
Op-Ed
-
Getting Health Insurance Has Never Been EasierNov 29th, 2021 by State Sen. Jeff Smith
-
Bail Reform And The Waukesha TragedyNov 28th, 2021 by Dave Cieslewicz
-
Sen. Ramthun Wants To Hijack ElectionNov 24th, 2021 by John Torinus