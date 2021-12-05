7 Places Teaching English Skills To Adults

Basic English or as a second language, with work on reading, writing, listening, speaking.

Looking to improve your English skills?

We’ve compiled a list of organizations in Milwaukee that offer English as a Second Language or English Language Learner programs.

Literacy Services of Wisconsin

Literacy Services offers an English Language Learning program to adults looking to improve their English communication skills in reading, writing, listening and speaking. Adult learners can choose to do one-on-one tutoring, join a small group or classroom, participate in learning labs or visit drop-in tutoring. Both virtual and online instruction are offered.

The program also helps adults who seek are seeking assistance with citizenship, employment, education, health and more.

Milwaukee Area Technical College offers English as a Second Language and English Language Learners programs. The college offers classes on its various campuses and through community-based organizations in Milwaukee, including UMOS, 2701 S. Chase Ave., SER Jobs, 2514 S. 102 St. and more. Click here for the full list.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has an English Language Academy that offers two separate programs. Its Intensive English Program is open to anyone looking to improve their English, and its English for Academic Purposes is for international students attending UWM.

La Causa

La Causa offers adult education programming as part of its many services. Adults can participate in the English as a Second Language courses, where they learn how to engage in general conversation through presentations and activities.

La Causa also has a general education development program in partnership with MATC. The organization offers the classes in English or Spanish depending on the number of enrolled students.

Journey House

Journey House, 2110 W. Scott St., offers adult education classes to adults who are 18 and older. The English Language Learners program requires a placement test. Registration for the January semester begins on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Journey House also offers general education development courses in English and Spanish. Individuals can enroll online at any time. The courses are free and virtual.

Milwaukee Public Library has refugee and immigrant services, which include resources for English as a Second Language and English Language Learners. The library offers an English Reading Hour the second Monday of the month where English learners can practice reading and speaking. The next reading hour is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. The library has weekly English Conversation Hours from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Registration is required for both.

International Learning Center

The Neighborhood House of Milwaukee has an International Learning Center, 639 N. 25th St., where adults can participate in English as a Second Language classes. The courses are designed to fit the needs of refugees and include additional services such as citizenship classes, family literacy support and more.

The center is also in need of volunteers willing to help assist ESL teachers with one-on-one sessions or small group work. Contact Cynthia Zarazua at 414-344-4777 for more information.

7 places that help adults improve their English skills in Milwaukee was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.