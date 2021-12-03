This condo has it all! A beautiful two story home awaits you, complete with every amenity one could ask for in the heart of Milwaukee! This condo boasts a full in unit laundry room, master suite with attached bath, beautiful views of the city, a fireplace and full dining area! In addition to this amazing unit you’ll find secure storage and parking. You can also enjoy the private gym and pool! Come enjoy everything downtown Milwaukee and the Blatz building has to offer!

The reason you’ll love working with Andy Tillman is how well he listens. He’s been both a first-time home buyer and an urban planning professional, so his understanding of your investment includes a look ahead at the community’s growth and resources, its quality of public spaces and, of course, yard space for the dogs (one of the important factors in his own home buying decision).

Andy is a veteran, a former Marine and certified Military Relocation Professional, and you’ll appreciate his leadership and ability to field issues calmly and with solutions in mind. He has taught a diverse range of classes over the years, so you can expect him to deliver key information in a friendly, understandable and comprehensive way.

Andy grew up in Rhinelander and for the past eight years, has called Riverwest home. Call Andy (715-490-5505) today to get started on your big move and enjoy his excellent customer service and dry wit.

Open House: See this condo in person Saturday 12/4 and Sunday 12/5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Breakdown

Address: 270 E. Highland Ave., Unit #1031

Size: 1154 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1.5

Total Rooms: 3

Year Built: 1901

Parking: 1 underground spot

Price: $224,900

Taxes: $5,803.89

Condo Fees: $473.80/Month

Walk Score: 93

MLS#: 1773586

Contact

