Get Vaccinated, Get Your Photo With Championship Trophy
And a chance for free Bucks tickets. Team partners on vaccine clinic Saturday.
The Milwaukee Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Fiserv Forum this weekend in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks. Participants can take a photo with the basketball team’s NBA championship trophy.
The clinic will be held in the arena atrium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. No appointment is necessary.
“We were blown away by the response to the last vaccine clinic at Fiserv Forum and heartened by those who took this important step to protect themselves and their children from COVID-19. I hope to see even more families this Saturday,” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson in a press release. “We greatly appreciate our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and thank them for their generous ticket donation to two lucky families.”
The clinic will offer the first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Flu shots will also be available.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Nov. 2 that children 5 to 11 years old should be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer pediatric vaccine.
The Milwaukee Bucks’ championship trophy will be on display and families are invited to take photos with it.
Individuals who receive their vaccine at this clinic will be entered to win one of two available family four packs of tickets for Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against the Miami Heat. A random drawing will be held following the clinic and winners will be notified and sent tickets via email.
In Milwaukee, since March 2020, there have been more than 95,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 823 deaths, according to the Milwaukee Health Department.
In Wisconsin, 58.9% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 56% have completed the vaccine series, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health.
