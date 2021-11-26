Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Holiday shopping season is officially upon us, but don’t forget to relax and enjoy yourself. There are a few ways you could accomplish that this weekend. Are you a Star Wars fan? The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is screening Return of the Jedi as the orchestra backs the film with a fully orchestrated score. Candy Cane Lane is back again, so take your family for a drive or a stroll through the impressively lit West Allis holiday staple. And if you need a reminder to not be a Scrooge this holiday season, the Pabst Theater’s A Christmas Carol performance is back this year.

November 26-28: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Presents Return of the Jedi

Experience the sci-fi classic (depending on how you feel about Ewoks) in a whole new way with The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra providing a live soundtrack as the third Star Wars film plays out. The screening will take place at the brand new Bradley Symphony Center located at 212 W. Wisconsin Ave. and will begin at 7:30 p.m. on November 26-27 and at 2:30 p.m. on November 28. To purchase tickets and for additional information, click here.

Thanksgiving is officially over, which means Candy Cane Lane is lit up and ready for guests. A West Allis tradition since 1984, Candy Cane Lane features the best display of house lights, yard decorations and everything in between while raising money for the MACC Fund. Those who attend can either walk or slowly drive through the numerous blocks from Montana Avenue on the north to Oklahoma Avenue on the south and from 96th Street on the west to 92nd Street on the east. Candy Cane Lane is free to visit, but donations are accepted. Candy Cane Lane runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

November 27-Janurary 2: Noel Indoor Light Park & Christmas Market

Milwaukee’s largest indoor Christmas festival is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair Park’s Exposition Center. It features live entertainment, food, drink and lots and lots of lights. Live music will include Christmas carolers, and the event claims it will feature nearly one million twinkling lights, including a light tunnel and a 50-foot Christmas tree. The event is ticketed and admission is $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, students and children ages 4 to 17 on weekdays and $23 for adults on weekends. For tickets and additional information, click here.

November 27: A Crafty Christmas — Craft & Gift Sale

Celebrate the sixth annual A Crafty Christmas — Craft & Gift Sale on Small Business Saturday at the Milwaukee Ale House, 233 N. Water St. in the Third Ward. The craft sale will feature unique, handmade holiday décor, wreaths and gifts, and each purchase will benefit Milwaukee Pets Alive, an all-volunteer, no kill animal rescue. The event is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 30-December 24: A Christmas Carol

Join Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future in this holiday classic by Charles Dickens. The Pabst Theater’s performance of A Christmas Carol is a long-running Milwaukee holiday staple, featuring a timeless tale of love and redemption that will warm your heart during the upcoming temperature drops. The play will run Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays and Christmas Eve at 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, click here.