Urban Milwaukee

Choose the Milwaukee Supply Chain For Black Friday

Show your Milwaukee pride, support a local maker and take advantage of a "Black Friday" discount.

By - Nov 24th, 2021 12:48 pm
Urban Milwaukee: The Store

Urban Milwaukee: The Store

In a holiday season dominated by headlines about “supply chain” issues, choose the supply chain that matters most to you: Milwaukee’s main street.

Urban Milwaukee: The Store is serving up a special deal this week that allows you to get a Milwaukee-made gift for an affordable price.

When you buy a Milwaukee-made gift you’re supporting not only a locally-owned shop, but a local maker and a whole supply of chain of Milwaukee businesses (printers, accountants, lawyers, designers, window cleaners, you get the idea).

Starting now through Sunday, you can get $10 off when you spend more than $50.

Whether you’re looking for something for your kids, that special someone or yourself, Urban Milwaukee: The Store has it. Clothing, hats, games, drinkware, magnets, candles, books; it’s all there for you.

Urban Milwaukee members can add their 10% store discount to increase their savings.

Don’t want to leave the couch? Shop online. Use coupon code “blackfriday2021” to add the discount to your cart.

In-Person Hours

  • Wednesday – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Thanksgiving – Online only
  • Friday – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Sunday – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us