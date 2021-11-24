Choose the Milwaukee Supply Chain For Black Friday
Show your Milwaukee pride, support a local maker and take advantage of a "Black Friday" discount.
In a holiday season dominated by headlines about “supply chain” issues, choose the supply chain that matters most to you: Milwaukee’s main street.
Urban Milwaukee: The Store is serving up a special deal this week that allows you to get a Milwaukee-made gift for an affordable price.
When you buy a Milwaukee-made gift you’re supporting not only a locally-owned shop, but a local maker and a whole supply of chain of Milwaukee businesses (printers, accountants, lawyers, designers, window cleaners, you get the idea).
Starting now through Sunday, you can get $10 off when you spend more than $50.
Whether you’re looking for something for your kids, that special someone or yourself, Urban Milwaukee: The Store has it. Clothing, hats, games, drinkware, magnets, candles, books; it’s all there for you.
Urban Milwaukee members can add their 10% store discount to increase their savings.
Don’t want to leave the couch? Shop online. Use coupon code “blackfriday2021” to add the discount to your cart.
In-Person Hours
- Wednesday – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Thanksgiving – Online only
- Friday – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Sunday – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI 53202
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.