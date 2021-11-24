Choose the Milwaukee Supply Chain For Black Friday

Show your Milwaukee pride, support a local maker and take advantage of a "Black Friday" discount.

In a holiday season dominated by headlines about “supply chain” issues, choose the supply chain that matters most to you: Milwaukee’s main street.

Urban Milwaukee: The Store is serving up a special deal this week that allows you to get a Milwaukee-made gift for an affordable price.

When you buy a Milwaukee-made gift you’re supporting not only a locally-owned shop, but a local maker and a whole supply of chain of Milwaukee businesses (printers, accountants, lawyers, designers, window cleaners, you get the idea).

Starting now through Sunday, you can get $10 off when you spend more than $50.

Whether you’re looking for something for your kids, that special someone or yourself, Urban Milwaukee: The Store has it. Clothing, hats, games, drinkware, magnets, candles, books; it’s all there for you.

Urban Milwaukee members can add their 10% store discount to increase their savings.

Don’t want to leave the couch? Shop online. Use coupon code “blackfriday2021” to add the discount to your cart.

In-Person Hours

Wednesday – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Thanksgiving – Online only

Friday – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI 53202