Evers Vetoes Republican Legislative Maps

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed Republican-drawn political maps Thursday, setting the stage for a legal battle which will decide Wisconsin’s legislative and congressional districts for the next decade.

The maps, passed last week by the Legislature, were described by Republicans as a “least changes” approach, retaining as much as possible of the previous maps while adjusting for population. The previous maps, passed in 2011, have been described by experts as one of the most severe partisan gerrymanders in the country.

Evers was all but guaranteed to veto the maps.

“I’ve said all along I’d veto these maps if they came to my desk,” Evers said in a video veto message. “They’re gerrymandering 2.0.”

Now, the maps will be sent to court, but it’s unclear which court will be the one to ultimately resolve the matter. There are cases pending in both federal and state courts.

Republicans want the case decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, where conservatives hold a 4-3 majority. On Wednesday, that court issued an order outlining key dates for the case and setting a date for a potential hearing in mid-January.

Democrats want the matter dealt with in federal court, which has a long history of resolving redistricting disputes and drawing maps. The three-judge federal panel hearing Wisconsin’s case had initially indicated it would hold a trial in January, but has since backed off, indicating that it will yield to state courts for now.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.

Evers vetoes Republican-drawn redistricting maps was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.