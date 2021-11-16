Free. For members only, an artist-led tour of "CHINA: Then & Now" by Jan Serr.

The Warehouse has invited Urban Milwaukee members to a special, artist-led tour of its exhibition, CHINA: Then & Now – Jan Serr.

The exhibition offers a variety of images of China, with 64 photographic works which capture the “Old Town” Hutong neighborhood streets, the restful Scholar’s Garden, and the modern world of Maglev bullet trains.

Utilizing large-scale installations the exhibition transports visitors from the modern streets of China to its quaint historic neighborhoods.

Artist Jan Serr‘s photos ask what is remembered and what is forgotten, beckoning visitors to experience China through the lens of her camera. “What I saw in China, and how I saw it, is what you see here now,” she says. “You are standing with me, looking though my camera, looking through my eyes.”

The exhibition includes a painting of the Tiananmen Square massacre, as well as an original video illustrated by Serr. Other works includes two large figurative ceramics by Pamela Leung — never before exhibited in the U.S.– plus hand-colored brass rubbings, and other Chinese objects.

Urban Milwaukee members are invited to join us on Tuesday, November 23 at 5:30 p.m. Artist and curator Serr will lead the tour.

This opportunity is free for Urban Milwaukee members, but an RSVP is required as space is limited. You may reserve up to two spots on the tour.

RSVP here.

Not a Member, but Still Want to Come?

We’d love to have you join us for this behind-the-scenes look at a unique exhibition. Urban Milwaukee is home to the city’s only news site membership program, which offers many perks like this one. For just $9/month, or $99/year, you’ll be eligible to claim your spot on the tour, as well as many ticket giveaways, deals and other members-only events. You’ll also get an ad-free website, a faster photo browser, and much more. The full list of member benefits can be found here.

Along with all of the perks, by becoming a member, you’ll help support Urban Milwaukee’s local journalism and help us grow the publication.

Once you become a member, you can claim your ticket to this tour.

Space is limited, so act fast.

The Warehouse is located at 1635 W. St. Paul Ave. We will meet at 5:30 in the main entry.

CHINA: Then & Now – Jan Serr runs through January 28, 2021 at The Warehouse. For more information on The Warehouse, visit its website.