Northwestern Mutual Hosting Second Annual Women In Tech Conference

Northwestern Mutual will host its second annual Women in Tech Conference on Dec. 2.

The virtual event will feature more than 60 speakers, including two-time Olympic gold medalist Abby Wambach and Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani; 98% of the other scheduled speakers are women.

“We are thrilled to bring this wonderful event back this year to help connect and inspire women in technology and their allies,” said Sangeetha Rai, vice president of technology customer success at Northwestern Mutual, in a press release. “Tech careers are in demand like never before. In order to attract more women to the industry and keep them growing in their careers, it’s critical to build a community where women feel supported, see women like them thriving in their career, and learn about the many opportunities available in tech.”

The full-day event is virtual and free to attend. It will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. and will feature two keynotes, a CIO Roundtable and several other sessions. Sessions topics include innovation, cybersecurity, ethics in data and more.

“Throughout my career and while pursuing a computer science degree, I was always one of a handful of women – a reality I’m committed to changing,” Laura Deaner, vice president and Chief Information Security Officer at Northwestern Mutual, said in a press release. “The Women in Tech Conference is about more than education – it’s about making an impact on our industry together, and giving women hope that they can ascend to the highest levels of our profession – even if they don’t always see someone in the room who looks like them.”

Registration is available on Northwestern Mutual’s website.