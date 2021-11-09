Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Entering the workforce is a big milestone, and finding the right job with limited work experience can be a difficult task. While there are some skills that are typically acquired through work experience and education, soft skills are an invaluable asset in the workplace and play a big part in job interviews.

Soft skills are the interpersonal skills that influence how an individual works and communicates with others. At West Bend Mutual Insurance, these characteristics are highly valued. Tracy Thom, senior human resources generalist at West Bend Mutual Insurance, says these five attributes can help make for an effective employee:

Empathy

The ability to connect with claimants and respond to their needs is a crucial skill that can make or break a relationship forged during the claims process. As one of the first human touchpoints a customer will have after they’ve had an accident or their property’s been damaged, insurance agents and claim specialists should be good listeners, engage the customer in real conversation, and demonstrate a genuine interest in the situation.

Persistent Problem Solving

Insurance is a problem-solving industry. Whether working in IT, customer service or claims, employees will need to find creative solutions to their customers’ problems every day. The ability to persistently tackle issues head on and come up with fast solutions is key to maintaining good relationships with the customer. During the interview process, highlighting solutions-oriented thinking and problem-solving skills will help a candidate position themselves as a good fit for any position.

Clear Communication

Communication skills are integral when helping customers navigate the complex world of insurance. The ability to clearly convey information and answer questions will keep customers satisfied and at ease. Beyond customer interaction, effective internal communication ensures teams can work cross functionally and provide the best service possible. The most effective West Bend employees are committed to honesty and transparency through their communication.

Adaptability

Being adaptable means embracing the change and working to find the best solution. Workplace and customer needs are constantly evolving, and West Bend values employees who are able to quickly and successfully manage change, pivot when needed and learn along the way.

Interest in growth opportunities

Employers place a high value on candidates who have an interest in professional advancement and a motivation to learn new skills. West Bend places an emphasis on creating room to build a career, and at the entry level, ambition is valued over experience. A candidate who demonstrates a drive to take on new challenges and conquer the learning curve will impress the hiring team.

