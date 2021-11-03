Sas-Pérez Appointed to WHEDA Board
VIA CDC director Brianna Sas-Pérez joins powerful affordable housing board.
The head of a south-side community organization is joining the board of Wisconsin’s most influential affordable housing funder.
VIA CDC executive director Brianna Sas-Pérez was appointed by Governor Tony Evers to a seat on the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.
The nonprofit VIA Community Development Corporation (formerly Layton Boulevard West Neighbors) was founded in 1995 by the School Sisters of Francis. It focuses on neighborhood improvement in the Silver City, Burnham Park and Layton Park neighborhoods. Sas-Pérez has worked for the organization since January 2013 serving as community outreach manager and neighborhood plan director before becoming the organization’s executive director in late 2016.
WHEDA is best known for administering the low-income housing tax credit program. The state agency, led by Joaquín Altoro, also supports families purchasing homes and provides business and agricultural loan guarantees.
Sas-Pérez, a Sherman Park resident, also serves as board chair of the Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers and is a member of the Aurora Health Care Community Board.
She is also a member of Milwaukee’s City Plan Commission, where she serves alongside new WHEDA board chair Ranell Washington. Altoro, prior to Sas-Pérez and Washington’s tenures, served on the plan commission until accepting the job with WHEDA in 2019.
“Ms. Sas-Pérez’s bilingual, multicultural background coupled with her community building experience will bring vast insights and strength to WHEDA’s board of directors,” said Altoro. “At VIA CDC she has led the charge to create impactful policies and practices with a lens towards racial equity. Her work will support WHEDA’s efforts to cultivate equity in housing and economic opportunity for the people of Wisconsin.”
Sas-Pérez replaces Ivan Gamboa on the board, who was most recently chair. Other members from the Milwaukee area include new Historic King Drive business improvement director Raynetta Hill and Representative Kalan Haywood II.
Sas-Pérez is a 2011 graduate of Calvin College in Grand Rapids, MI. According to a resume submitted for her CPC appointment, she has taken a WHEDA Developer Training course and National Development Council rental housing finance courses.
