Now available at The River Houses, along the Milwaukee River is this two bedroom, two and a half bathroom, townhouse style condo. First floor boasts spacious living room with grass cloth wall coverings, natural fireplace, dining area, powder room, kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless appliances and a patio that leads to a private boat slip. Second floor with two bedrooms with a private balconies and two full bathrooms. One car attached garage and basement for plenty of storage. Enjoy all that downtown has to offer; restaurants, shopping and entertainment! City living at it’s best!

The Breakdown

Address: 1119 N. Edison St.

Size: 1,717 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Total Rooms: 8

Year Built: 1984

Parking: 1 car attached garage

Price: $619,900

Taxes: $13,440

Condo Fee: $500/Month

MLS#: 1769126

Photos

