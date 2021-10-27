Features wood floors, stainless appliances and is just moments away from all that Downtown has to offer.

Cozy, well maintained unit in Downtown Milwaukee is now available. Wood floors, stainless appliances, in-unit laundry. Building amenities include, clubhouse, green space, dog run, guest suite and fitness center. Just steps away from Marquette and all that Downtown has to offer; including restaurants, shopping and entertainment!

Sponsored by Corley Real Estate

An expert in Milwaukee’s downtown and everything it has to offer, Chris Corley has helped place customers of all walks of life in their urban dream homes. Looking to buy or sell your property? Corley Real Estate is up to the task.

The Breakdown

Address: 606 W. Wisconsin Ave., #301

Size: 782 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 1929

Price: $142,500

Taxes: $2,839

Condo Fee: $263/Month

MLS#: 1768362

Walkscore: 91

Photos

Contact Corley Real Estate

Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.