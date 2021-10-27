MKE Listing

Cozy Downtown Condo

Features wood floors, stainless appliances and is just moments away from all that Downtown has to offer.

Oct 27th, 2021 03:17 pm
606 W. Wisconsin Ave., #301. Photo courtesy of Corley Real Estate.

Cozy, well maintained unit in Downtown Milwaukee is now available. Wood floors, stainless appliances, in-unit laundry. Building amenities include, clubhouse, green space, dog run, guest suite and fitness center. Just steps away from Marquette and all that Downtown has to offer; including restaurants, shopping and entertainment!

The Breakdown

  • Address: 606 W. Wisconsin Ave., #301
  • Size: 782 sq-ft
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Total Rooms: 4
  • Year Built: 1929
  • Price: $142,500
  • Taxes: $2,839
  • Condo Fee: $263/Month
  • MLS#: 1768362
  • Walkscore: 91

Photos

