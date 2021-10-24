Six Adult Education Programs In Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Leer en español: Nunca es demasiado tarde: Seis programas de educación para adultos en Milwaukee

It’s never too late to further your education. Organizations throughout the city offer adult education programs for individuals looking to earn their GED, High School Equivalency Diploma, also known as the HSED, or to improve their basic skills.

Check out the list below.

1. Dominican Center

The Dominican Center offers several adult education programs to Amani residents. In the Adult Basic Education program, students receive one-on-one support in reading, writing, math, computer literacy and social studies. In the Arts and Culture program, students engage in poetry, art, music and more that enrich the body, mind and spirit. And finally, it offers GED/HSED preparation classes in partnership with Milwaukee Area Technical College.

The adult education classes are offered at the Dominican Center, 2470 W. Locust St., from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

Milwaukee Area Technical College offers adult high school to individuals who are 16 and older looking to earn their high school diploma. Courses are offered in-person and online. The application form can be found at the downtown Milwaukee campus Welcome Center, 700 W. State St., Room S115, or the Main Building Room, M222C. The program offers daytime, evening and weekend classes.

3. Adult Learning Center

The Adult Learning Center, 2224 W. Kilbourn Ave., helps prepare adult students to take the high school equivalency diploma or GED exams. To get started, individuals can apply online under the “Become a Student” tab. Tuition costs $20 per semester and semesters last 16 weeks.

4. YWCA Southeast Wisconsin

YWCA Southeast Wisconsin has an Adult Education Department. Adults can take part in the GED Preparation Program, which helps prep them for the GED exam through one-on-one tutoring, open lab time and classroom-style instruction. To learn more, sign up for an information session, which takes place at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursdays.

Journey House offers a Basic Skills/GED program in both Spanish and English. The classes, which help prepare students for the GED exam, are open to residents 18 and older. Students can find classes that fit best with their schedule. The organization also has an English Language Learners program for adults looking to improve their English skills in listening, speaking, reading and writing. Click here to register for either program.

6. Literacy Services

Literacy Services, 555 N. Plankinton Ave., has several adult education programs, including Adult Basic Education, English Learning Language and Adult Secondary Education. In the Adult Basic Education program, students receive one-on-one lessons to improve their reading and spelling skills. In English Language Learning, students receive support with their English skills in reading, writing, spelling and speaking. Adult Secondary Education prepares students for the GED or HSED tests. To enroll in any of the programs, click here or call 414-344-5878.

It’s never too late: Six adult education programs in Milwaukee was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.