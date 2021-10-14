MPD Supervisors Face Vaccine-or-Mask Requirement
Agreement is less strict than requirement for general city workers, doesn't include rank-and-file police officers.
A new class of City of Milwaukee workers must be vaccinated for COVID-19 or face consequences.
The Milwaukee Police Supervisors’ Organization has approved a voluntary agreement requiring its members to be vaccinated. That includes Milwaukee Police Department members with a rank of sergeant, ID supervisor, lieutenant, captain or deputy inspector.
The general city workers must be vaccinated by Oct. 29 or face possible suspension or termination. Limited medical or religious exceptions, subject to Department of Employee Relations approval, are available.
But the MPSO agreement has no such vaccine-or-else requirement. Instead, it has a vaccine-or-mask requirement.
Starting Nov. 30 unvaccinated MPSO members must wear a mask at all times on the job, except when eating or drinking. Failure to comply with the mask requirement could result in suspension and ultimately termination.
“The City and the MPSO are interested in taking reasonable steps to protect individuals, their families, and the community from COVID-19,” said Barrett in a statement. “I appreciate the thoughtfulness the MPSO has brought to our discussions on this matter.”
The City is not yet releasing numbers on how many employees are vaccinated. General city employees still have two weeks to upload their vaccination information to a city portal.
There are two major groups that still do not have a vaccination requirement: firefighters and rank-and-file police officers.
Discussions with the Milwaukee Police Association, which represents rank-and-file officers, are ongoing said a mayoral spokesperson.
MPA acting president Andy Wagner did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
Broader labor negotiations with both unions are also ongoing.
