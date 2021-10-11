Two Last Minute Giveaways!

Urban Milwaukee members can see Present Music@40 or take a tour with the Congress of New Urbanism for free, while supplies last.

We have a limited number of free tickets for Urban Milwaukee members to two events coming up this week.

For Tuesday, we have free tickets available for the Congress for New Urbanism’s “Downtown Turnarounds: Insider Tours of the Deer District and Riverwalk.”

Neglected riverfronts and overlooked former freeway land don’t turn into vibrant gathering spaces by themselves. Hear top insiders’ stories of how new urbanist plans and visionary partners reimagined public space and laid the foundation for the blossoming of the Deer District and the Riverwalk. What can we learn from — and for — today’s and tomorrow’s Milwaukee?

Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development Michael Belot and the Department of City Development Riverwalk Manager Alyssa Remington will share lessons on turning neglected spaces into vibrant hubs. With special remarks by Public Works Commissioner Jeff Polenske.

Join the tour on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, 4:30 p.m.

Click here to reserve your free ticket(s) and headset(s), while supplies last.

We also have free tickets available for Present Music@40.

Present Music marks their 40th anniversary with a provocative program exploring “time”; featuring a world premiere by Latvian composer Krists Auznieks, a signature Present Music arrangement based on Sigur Rós, and two new choreographed works by guest collaborator Maria Gillespie. Surprising and always fun—join Present Music in celebrating 40 years of PRESENT MUSIC!

The concert is Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at the Jan Serr Studio.

We have run out of tickets to Present Music@40.

