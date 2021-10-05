Local Resources For Help With Addiction

These resources provide connection to treatment and support groups.

Substance abuse can take many forms. The ways to treat it can, too.

Here are some places people struggling with substance abuse can find help in Milwaukee.

Where to get assessed or find resources

Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Department’s Community Access to Recovery Services (CARS) program can be reached at 414-257-8085. This program helps connect people with resources in the community. For drug screening services, use the access points at IMPACT and M & S Clinical Services.

M & S Clinical Services, 2821 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., Suite 210, offers alcohol and drug assessments and treatment. Call 414-263-6000.

Mental Health America of Wisconsin has a searchable database, which can be filtered to show resources for drug and alcohol recovery.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration has a searchable database for resources that can be filtered by type of service, payment options and treatment options.

Clinical services

People without insurance can get assistance from the county at Access Clinic South, 1635 W. National Ave., and Access Clinic East, 210 W. Capitol Dr. These clinics are housed in Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers and Outreach Community Health Centers.

Call the clinics before visiting for the best chance at getting an appointment. Access Clinic South can be reached at 414-257-7900. Access Clinic East can be reached at 414-257-7665.

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers offers substance abuse resources at the Layton and National avenues locations, at 4570 S. 27th St. and 1635 W. National Ave. To get connected, call 414-672-1353.

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Centers, 930 W. Historic Mitchell St., offers group sessions once a week and individual appointments. Call 414-316-5004.

Milwaukee Health Services , offers a substance abuse program through its Behavioral Health department. To set up an appointment, call 414-372-8080 and ask for the behavioral health department.

Outreach Community Health Services offers substance abuse resources for individuals. Call 414-727-6320. Outreach also runs the Substance Use Intensive Outpatient Program, a therapy group that is currently looking for members.

The Milwaukee Detox Center, formerly the First Step Recovery Clinic, is located at 2835 N. 32nd St. The center offers detox services and can connect people to long-term services and residential facilities such as Matt Talbot Recovery Services that require detox services before admission.

To contact the Detox Center, call 414-930-4529. For more information on services offered, call 414-999-3555.

Fokus Family Services, 2821 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., Suite 123, offers individual and group therapy both in-person and virtually. To get involved, call 414-264-4217 and dial Extension 1 or Extension 3.

Advocate Aurora Health Care offers outpatient and residential services at the Dewey Center in Wauwatosa, 1220 Dewey Ave. For outpatient and residential services, call 414-454-6707. For inpatient admissions, call 414-454-6777.

It also operates Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore Hospital, 5900 S. Lake Dr., which offers inpatient detox assessments and admissions. Call 414-489-4173.

AMRI Counseling Services provides drug counseling and assessments at two locations, 4001 W. Capitol Dr. and 3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., Suite 019. Call 414-455-3879 or email clinic@amricounseling.com to get connected.

Life Changing Ministries offers outpatient day treatment at two locations in the city, one on the North Side and one on the South Side. For the North Side location, 6737 N. Teutonia Ave., call 414-446-0698. For the South Side location, 2363 S. 13th St., call 414-269-9660.

United Community Center , 1028 S. 9St., offers residential treatment for men and women, day treatment and outpatient treatment. Call 414-643-8530. Services are also available in Spanish.

Meta House, 2625 N. Weil St., provides residential treatment and outpatient programs. It also offers housing through its Recovery Community program for those seeking help with addiction. This programming is specifically for people who identify as women.

To connect for residential treatment, call 414-977-5884. To connect for outpatient treatment, call 414-962-1200. For the Recovery Community program, call 414-977-5880.

Residential services are usually covered by Medicaid at no cost to the client. Meta House also offers services for children, including child care and child therapy.

Support groups

For Alcoholics Anonymous group information in Milwaukee, call 414-771-9119 for the 24-hour hotline. A list of meeting and locations can be found on the website for the Greater Milwaukee Office.

For Narcotics Anonymous group information in the city, call 1-866-913-3837 for the 24-hour hotline. A list of meetings and locations can be found on the website for Metro Milwaukee Narcotics Anonymous.

Where you can find help to battle any addiction was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.