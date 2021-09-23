Fresh Coast Jazz Festival Offering Free Tickets for Teachers, Health Care Workers

The Fall Affair will be at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts on Oct. 9.

Fresh Coast Jazz Festival will give away 100 tickets to area healthcare and school system employees for its Fall Affair.

The Fall Affair is a one-day event at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield taking place Oct. 9. It will feature live smooth jazz music, food and other festival entertainment. There will also be a silent auction.

“Our mission is giving back to make our communities a better place,” founder Carl Brown said. “We are committed to showing our healthcare and school system employees the appreciation they deserve. We believe a day of good music, great food and fun will go a long way to showing our appreciation.”

Tickets can be claimed by calling Sharon Lynne Wilson Center Box Office at 262-781-9520 and asking for the Fall Affair Healthcare and School System Ticket Promotion. Identification is required upon pickup and there is a limit to one free ticket per person. Brown said that ideally both a work ID and personal ID would be shown.

Tickets are offered first come first serve. Brown said it does not matter what position someone works at a healthcare facility or in education and all are welcome.

“No one has been more stressed than healthcare and education workers. If we could give them a day of fun, we felt it was the right thing to do,” Brown said.

Regular tickets cost $103 to $173 for orchestra seating and $79 to $103 for balcony seating. Tickets can be purchased on the Fresh Coast Jazz Festival’s website. A portion of proceeds will go toward scholarships for area youth and school music programs.

Featured artists at the event include Kandace Springs, Paula Atherton, Greg Manning and Julian Vaughn. Student musicians will also entertain attendees during intermission. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and the first artists will take the stage at Wilson Center’s Harris Theater at 4 p.m.

Brown said that the artists invited have been truly at the top of their field, with many topping Billboard charts for contemporary jazz this summer.

Bidding for the silent auction begins Sept. 25 and attendees can win items from the Milwaukee Bucks, the Milwaukee Brewers, Brass Rooster and several other local businesses and organizations. There will also be a Larry Carlton autographed guitar with a case and lessons.

Attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Masks will be encouraged, but not required.