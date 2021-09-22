Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

When interviewing for a new job, a candidate will want to put their best foot forward and show they have what it takes to join an organization as a productive employee. It’s a two-way street, though. While employers are looking for the best candidate to hire, job applicants should vet the organization as well to determine if it’s a good fit for them.

Here are three key factors to consider in a new employer:

Growth Opportunities

Career development is an important factor to consider while seeking a new job. The ability to develop skill sets that may be applied to different positions within an organization can yield opportunities for advancement without having to leave the company, allowing employees to maintain routines, professional relationships and employment benefits.

A job candidate should ask a potential employer about opportunities for professional development, as these can be a great way to enrich one’s experience and acquire new skills. West Bend Mutual Insurance offers a number of resources to employees, such as technical and industry education, personal and professional development courses, and leadership development programs designed to keep employees learning and engaged.

If professional development and the ability to advance within a company are priorities, a large employer may be a good fit. With more than 1,300 associates and services across 14 states, West Bend Mutual Insurance hires for positions ranging from underwriters to communications specialists and offers a wide variety of work experiences for entry-level candidates and industry veterans alike.

Culture

Company culture encapsulates a lot of things, including day-to-day communication habits among coworkers, team-building outings and exercises, dress code, and philanthropic and volunteer engagement, among other things that make a company unique.

A good company recognizes that its employees are its greatest asset and will do what it takes to create a collaborative work environment and positive culture that meets the needs of its people. Before accepting an offer, a candidate should consider what they want in terms of company culture and ask questions about this during the interview process.

Insurance is a relationship-based industry, which is reflected in the culture at West Bend Mutual Insurance, where relationship building begins in the office. For example, West Bend offers social events, group lunches and other available perks that help create connections, both in the office and virtually. It also nurtures relationships within the community, and employees are encouraged to support nonprofits and engage in company-wide fundraising opportunities.

Benefits

Benefits are almost always a key factor in the job search. In the wake of COVID-19 and with many still recovering from the financial instability and employment uncertainty that resulted, benefits carry additional weight. It’s important for job candidates to look for an employer that offers the safeguards they and their family need. Asking about benefits during the interview process can provide invaluable insight into whether or not that company is a good fit.

Work at West Bend Mutual Insurance

Recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers in 2021 by Forbes, West Bend Mutual Insurance is committed to fostering a welcoming culture, offering opportunities for meaningful work and professional growth. More than just a workplace, West Bend celebrates company and employee successes and takes pride in serving the community.

Learn more about exciting job opportunities in insurance at West Bend Careers.