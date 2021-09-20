Two Sculpture Milwaukee Tours This Week

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

We’re offering two more walking tours of Sculpture Milwaukee’s annual exhibit this week. Tickets are now available for an early evening Thursday tour and a Saturday morning tour.

The tours are led by our very knowledgeable guide, Jonas Karvelis, who will talk about what inspired the artists, how the pieces were made and explore possible interpretations of an artwork’s meaning.

The approximately one-mile, 90-minute walking tours start just south of the Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Dr.) in front of Betty Gold‘s Monumental Holistic III and conclude at Saint Kate The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.).

Along the way, participants will see many of the 2021 sculptures as well as those still on display from the 2020 installation and others on permanent display.

The 2021 installation is branded “there is this We” and curated by Theaster Gates and Michelle Grabner. Gates was described as “one of the world’s most influential living artists,” by the London art gallery Tate Modern. Grabner, based out of Milwaukee, is a recipient of a 2021 Guggenheim fellowship and an art professor at the Art Institute of Chicago. She has previously helped curate the annual program.

Tour tickets cost $16/each for the general public. But Urban Milwaukee members pay only $8 per ticket after signing into their account.

Tickets must be purchased in advance (sorry, no walk-ups). Included in the tour price is the use of a headset to ensure you can always hear our expert guide.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in the last 72 hours is required. All but the last stop on the tour are outside.