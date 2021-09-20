Urban Milwaukee members can get two free tickets, a $50 value, while supplies last.

The Brewery District is teaming up with area venues to celebrate Milwaukee musicians and culture with the first ever Equinox festival. It will take place in the district on Saturday, Sept. 25 starting at 4 p.m.

The celebration will showcase an impressive lineup of music, vendors, beer specials, tours and a variety of food options.

Nineteen local musicians are set to perform, including Abby Jeanne, Immortal Girlfriend, Klassik, WebsterX, Zed Kenzo and Vincent Van Great.

Tickets to the event are $25, but Urban Milwaukee members can get up to two general admission tickets for free, while supplies last.

Click here to request your ticket(s).

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a less than 72-hours old negative test will be required for entry.

Face masks and physical distancing will be encouraged at indoor events.

