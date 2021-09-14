American Family Field COVID-19 Testing Site Closing
Brewers playoff run requires team to use parking lot.
The largest COVID-19 testing site in Milwaukee County is closing.
The Milwaukee Health Department will need to replace the drive-through and walk-up testing site at American Family Field. The Milwaukee Brewers expect to need the space during the Major League Baseball playoffs.
“The Milwaukee Health Department is actively working to secure a centrally located, mass drive-through site,” said Mayor Tom Barrett during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon. He declined to identify potential locations.
Through Saturday, Sept. 25, the ballpark site is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located in the ballpark’s Yount parking lot.
Two other city-run testing sites remain open without a change in operation. The Northwest Health Center, 7630 W. Mill Rd., and Southside Health Center, 1639 S. 23rd St., continue to offer drive-through testing.
Both are open Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visitors can save time by pre-registering to get tested.
All public COVID-19 testing is free. A number of private health care providers, including Walgreens, also offer testing. More information on COVID-19 testing sites is available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
