American Family Field COVID-19 Testing Site Closing

The largest COVID-19 testing site in Milwaukee County is closing.

The Milwaukee Health Department will need to replace the drive-through and walk-up testing site at American Family Field. The Milwaukee Brewers expect to need the space during the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The free site opened last October as the state transitioned public COVID-19 testing to a locally-run operation. During its peak, the employees at the site were collecting more than 2,500 nasal swabs per day six days a week.

“The Milwaukee Health Department is actively working to secure a centrally located, mass drive-through site,” said Mayor Tom Barrett during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon. He declined to identify potential locations.

Through Saturday, Sept. 25, the ballpark site is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located in the ballpark’s Yount parking lot.

Two other city-run testing sites remain open without a change in operation. The Northwest Health Center, 7630 W. Mill Rd., and Southside Health Center, 1639 S. 23rd St., continue to offer drive-through testing.

Both are open Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors can save time by pre-registering to get tested.

All public COVID-19 testing is free. A number of private health care providers, including Walgreens, also offer testing. More information on COVID-19 testing sites is available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.