TEMPO To Host Olympic Gold Medalist Allyson Felix

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

TEMPO, a local women’s leadership organization, will welcome eleven-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix as the keynote speaker at its 16th Annual Leadership Event on Nov. 12.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Wisconsin Center and is titled “Digging Deep: Nurturing the Winner Within.” It will feature a pre-event experience, lunch and a conversation with Felix.

The conversation will include a discussion of Felix’s journey as an Olympic sprinter, including her time in Tokyo this summer, her fight and advocacy for working mothers and athlete mothers, her experience being an entrepreneur with her shoe line and her joys and struggles of motherhood and training in the midst of a pandemic.

Felix is a seven-time Olympic champion and world record holder. She has medaled 29 times at the Olympics and World Championships.

TEMPO is the largest women’s professional group in Wisconsin, with nearly 800 members.

Outside of her athletic career, Felix serves as a board member of the Right to Play and hopes to raise awareness for underserved children in developing regions.

The Leadership Event focuses on women and men in leadership along with empowerment and success stories.

Last year’s leadership event featured Gabrielle Union and had 1,500 virtual attendees from across the country.

Tickets for this year’s Leadership Event went on sale Friday. The presenting sponsor of the event is Baird.

The co-chairs of the event include TEMPO members Sarah Maio, vice president of marketing and communications for the Wisconsin Center District, Angela Pittman Taylor, public relations manager for Baird; and Emerging Women Leaders member Amy Clark, a supply manager for Molson Coors.