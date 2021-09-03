Mental Health Resources for Students in Milwaukee
With the pandemic ongoing, and school resuming, students may need mental health support.
As students return to in-person instruction after enduring a pandemic school year, they might need help from mental health professionals to navigate the next chapter of COVID-19.
Here are some resources:
Mental Health America of Wisconsin has a searchable resource directory for Milwaukee organizations. Results can be filtered for children’s services and insurance status.
Shine Through, an initiative from the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, has online resources for parents in three age ranges. Parents of kids aged birth to 5 years old, from 6 to 12 years old or from 13 to adulthood can find tips for the specific needs of their children.
Community clinics, including Milwaukee Health Services, Progressive Community Health Centers and Outreach Community Health Centers, can offer or refer mental health services as well.
For crisis needs, such as risk of self-harm, you can call the Milwaukee County Psychiatric Crisis Line at 414-257-7222. You can also call 911 or take your child to an emergency room if needed. For non-crisis needs, the Milwaukee County Warmline can be reached at 414-777-4729.
Students at Milwaukee Public Schools can receive services at their schools at least twice a week through the School Community Partnership for Mental Health. Kids are able to see clinicians for a wide range of needs, including anxiety and depression.
The program gets clinicians from six community providers: Mental Health America of Wisconsin, Sebastian Family Psychology Practice, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, AMRI Counseling Services and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers.
Charlie Bauernfeind, school coordinator for the School Community Partnership for Mental Health, said the program was expanding this year to cover 37 schools.
Bauernfiend said all students have to do to get involved with the program is speak with support staff at their schools. Students will be able to access the services regardless of their ability to pay for them, Bauernfiend said.
Students at the following schools can participate in the partnership*:
- Audubon Technology & Communication Center Middle School – 3300 S. 39th St.
- Auer Avenue School – 2319 W. Auer Ave.
- Bay View High School – 2751 S. Lenox St.
- E. Burdick School – 4348 S. Griffin Ave.
- Benjamin Franklin School – 2308 W. Nash St.
- Mary McLeod Bethune Academy – 1535 N. 35th St.
- Samuel Clemens School – 3600 W. Hope Ave.
- Anna F. Doerfler School – 3014 W. Scott St.
- Andrew S. Douglas Middle School – 3620 N. 18th St.
- Engleburg Public School – 5100 N. 91st St.
- Martin Luther King, Jr. School – 3275 N. 3rd St.
- Forest Home Avenue School – 1516 W. Forest Home Ave.
- Golda Meir School – 1555 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr.
- Grantosa Drive School – 4850 N. 82nd St.
- Hopkins Lloyd Community School – 1503 W. Hopkins St.
- Humboldt Park K-8 School – 3230 S. Adams Ave.
- Gwen T. Jackson School – 2121 W. Hadley Ave.
- James Madison Academic Campus – 8135 W. Florist Ave.
- Albert E. Kagel School – 1210 W. Mineral St.
- Keefe Avenue School – 1618 W. Keefe Ave.
- LaFollette Public School – 3239 N. 9th St.
- Lincoln Avenue Elementary School – 1817 W. Lincoln Ave.
- Ralph H. Metcalfe School – 3400 W. North Ave.
- Milwaukee College Prep – Lloyd Street – 1228 W. Lloyd St.
- Milwaukee High School of the Arts – 2300 W. Highland Ave.
- Milwaukee School of Languages – 8400 W. Burleigh St.
- Next Door – 2545 N. 29th St.
- North Division High School – 1011 W. Center St.
- Oliver Wendell Holmes School – 2463 N. Buffum St.
- Marvin E. Pratt School – 5131 N. Green Bay Ave.
- Ronald Reagan High School – 4965 S. 20th St.
- Riverwest Elementary School – 2765 N. Fratney St.
- Shalom High School – 1749 N. 16th
- Sherman Multicultural Arts School – 5110 W. Locust St.
- Henry David Thoreau Elementary School – 7878 N. 60th St.
- Westside Academy – 1945 N. 31st St.
- Zablocki Public School – 1016 W. Oklahoma Ave.
- Fifty-Third Street School – 3618 N. 53rd St.
*The expansion schools on this list are expected to get full approval from the Board of School Directors in September. Services are already being offered at schools that were previously in the program, which can be found here.
Where to find mental health resources in Milwaukee as students return to in-person classes was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
