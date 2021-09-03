Mental Health Resources for Students in Milwaukee

With the pandemic ongoing, and school resuming, students may need mental health support.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

As students return to in-person instruction after enduring a pandemic school year, they might need help from mental health professionals to navigate the next chapter of COVID-19.

Here are some resources:

Mental Health America of Wisconsin has a searchable resource directory for Milwaukee organizations. Results can be filtered for children’s services and insurance status.

Resources can also be found by calling or texting Impact 2-1-1 . To text, send your ZIP code to 898-211.

Shine Through, an initiative from the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, has online resources for parents in three age ranges. Parents of kids aged birth to 5 years old, from 6 to 12 years old or from 13 to adulthood can find tips for the specific needs of their children.

Community clinics, including Milwaukee Health Services, Progressive Community Health Centers and Outreach Community Health Centers, can offer or refer mental health services as well.

For crisis needs, such as risk of self-harm, you can call the Milwaukee County Psychiatric Crisis Line at 414-257-7222. You can also call 911 or take your child to an emergency room if needed. For non-crisis needs, the Milwaukee County Warmline can be reached at 414-777-4729.

Students at Milwaukee Public Schools can receive services at their schools at least twice a week through the School Community Partnership for Mental Health. Kids are able to see clinicians for a wide range of needs, including anxiety and depression.

The program gets clinicians from six community providers: Mental Health America of Wisconsin, Sebastian Family Psychology Practice, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, AMRI Counseling Services and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers.

Charlie Bauernfeind, school coordinator for the School Community Partnership for Mental Health, said the program was expanding this year to cover 37 schools.

Bauernfiend said all students have to do to get involved with the program is speak with support staff at their schools. Students will be able to access the services regardless of their ability to pay for them, Bauernfiend said.

Students at the following schools can participate in the partnership*:

*The expansion schools on this list are expected to get full approval from the Board of School Directors in September. Services are already being offered at schools that were previously in the program, which can be found here.

Where to find mental health resources in Milwaukee as students return to in-person classes was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.