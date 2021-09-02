This is a true architectural gem! You will be wowed when you enter the beautiful foyer. Gorgeous stained hardwood floors. Many windows in every room provides an abundance of natural light. First floor boasts living room, den, formal dining room and family room with stone gas fireplace and plaster rope moldings. Schonbek chandeliers and sconces thought out the home. Updated kitchen with Viking appliances, marble, backsplash, leads to spacious butler’s pantry. The grand Cyril Colnik Iron Artistry staircase leads to upper level with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and ballroom with Terrazzo floors. Large finished room and half bath in the lower level with additional storage & laundry rooms This is a corner lot with two car attached garage and fenced in private backyard with patio. Only blocks from the lake and Downer.

The Breakdown

Address: 2723 E. Edgewood Ave.

Size: 4,654 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

Total Rooms: 14

Year Built: 1926

Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage

Price: $830,000

Taxes: $20,751

MLS#: 1756332

