Marquette President Mike Lovell Diagnosed With Rare Form of Cancer

Lovell says he will continue in his role as president during his treatment.

Marquette University President Michael Lovell was diagnosed Tuesday with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, according to a letter he sent to the Marquette students and staff.

Lovell begins chemotherapy next week and has started working with oncologists on a treatment plan.

“You will still see me around campus as my doctors are confident that I will be able to continue in my role as president, exercise and undertake many of my normal activities through treatment,” Lovell said in the letter.

Sarcoma is a type of cancer typically found in bone and soft tissues like muscle, according to the National Foundation for Cancer Research. Sarcomas make up approximately 1% of all adult cancer diagnoses and have been called “the forgotten cancer” because of how uncommon they are.

The university president said he plans to find ways to interact with the Marquette community in coming months and asked that they keep him and his families in their thoughts and prayers.

This news comes just over a month after Lovell tested positive for COVID-19.

Lovell is Marquette’s 24th president and has been serving since 2014. He is the first non-clergy leader of the Jesuit university. Lovell was hired away from UW-Milwaukee, where, as chancellor, he spearheaded the development and expansion of new university buildings and research centers. During his time at Marquette, he has also overseen the construction of a new residence hall and the development of a new center for the College of Business.

He has also been involved in advocacy work throughout his career. He was involved in the founding of Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee, a community-wide effort aimed at addressing the impacts of generational trauma, with his wife, Amy.

Many Marquette students also know Lovell as a runner. He formed a running group early into his time at the university in which he frequently would invite students to run with him.

Lovell’s replacement at UWM, Mark Mone, is also battling cancer.