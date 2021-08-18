Fred Prehn, Walker appointee who refuses to step down, gave $35.000 to GOP candidates.

The controversial chair of the Natural Resources Board, who has refused to step down after his term ended, and his wife have made about $34,900 in campaign contributions since January 2010 – all to Republican and conservative candidates for legislative and statewide offices.

Fred Prehn, who was appointed to the board by former GOP Gov. Scott Walker, was expected to step down after his six-year term ended May 1. But Prehn has refused to do so until the Republican-controlled Senate confirms Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’s nominee to replace him.

Prehn, a Wausau dentist and cranberry farmer, was elected in January to his third term as chairman of the board, which sets policy for the Department of Natural Resources. The seven-member board is currently made up of four Walker appointees and three Evers appointees.

Prehn presided over a meeting Wednesday when the board voted 5-2 to approve a fall wolf hunt and increased the quota to be killed from 130, which was recommended by DNR staff, to 300.

Prehn and his wife, Linda, contributed $34,865 between January 2010 and December 2020 – all to Republican and conservative candidates for statewide office and the legislature.

Top recipients of the Prehns’ contributions were: