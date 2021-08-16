Wisconsin Avenue Night Market Returns Wednesday

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

One of Milwaukee’s most popular and diverse events will return Wednesday for the first time since 2019.

The Milwaukee Night Market runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on W. Wisconsin Ave. between N. 2nd St. and N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. The 2021 edition will run for only a single night, August 18.

Prior to the pandemic, the monthly summer event drew thousands of people to downtown Milwaukee for a free event that offered a mix of food, entertainment and retail vendors.

The market will once again be held in Westown. For the first time it’s being organized by the Westown Association, with NEWaukee transitioning ownership of the event to the neighborhood organization and business improvement district.

“We are thrilled to reactivate West Wisconsin Avenue and welcome back downtown employees and visitors,” said Stacie Callies, Westown Association Executive Director, in a statement.

Everything from cheese curds to fine art will be available.

A total of 24 food vendors will be in attendance, including Triciclo Peru, Iron Grate BBQ Co. and Anytime Arepa.

According to a press release, 75 vendor booths are planned, and will be filled by a wide range of businesses, from the small clothing company Raising Good to corporate sponsors like American Family Insurance. The latter is paying vendor fees for businesses owned by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) entrepreneurs.

“American Family is pleased to sponsor 20 local entrepreneurs of color, allowing them to showcase the variety of quality products and services they offer,” said, American Family Insurance office of community and social impact advisor, in a statement. “The pandemic has hit small businesses particularly hard, especially our diverse businesses, so providing an opportunity to promote and sell at this event is particularly important.”

A full list of participating vendors is available on the event website.

Performances are scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the TRUE Skool Band at 6 p.m., Milwaukee Flyers Tumbling Team at 7 p.m. and Firewalker Arts at 8 p.m. DJs from TRUE Skool will fill the space between performances.

Law firm Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. serves as the 2021 presenting sponsor for the event.

A handful of changes are being made to reduce the potential for transmission of COVID-19. Consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, wearing face masks is strongly encouraged. A middle row of vendors was removed to create more space and multiple hand sanitizing stations will be available.