Vacant lot has been owned by the city since 1992.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Department of City Development is soliciting proposals to redevelop a vacant lot on King Drive.

It’s the second time in five years the city listed the 11,250-square-foot site at 1940-1948 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

DCD issued a new RFP for the site this summer, seeking $73,125 from a developer that wants to construct a multi-story building at the site. Suggested uses include office or retail space with housing or a hotel above.

The city will not accept proposals for a parking lot, furniture store, bar, liquor store, medical service facility, pawnshop, convenience store, tobacco store, automobile loan store, gun shop, payday loan office or check-cashing store. The development also must be fully taxable.

The site is located between the Kindred Building, filled by multiple non-profit tenants, and an office building, 1936-1938 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., occupied by the Milwaukee Times.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The development site is technically four separate parcels, 1940, 1944 and 1948 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and 227 W. Brown St. Each is owned by the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee. The city affiliate has owned the site since 1992.

Proposals are due September 15 at 3 p.m.

A copy of the RFP is available on Urban Milwaukee.

2018 Proposal