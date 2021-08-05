State Democratic Lawmakers Propose Campaign Finance Reforms

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Democratic lawmakers who are circulating draft bills to tighten campaign finance laws acknowledge that their efforts face steep hurdles, including opposition from the Legislature’s Republican majority and a series of Supreme Court decisions that favored looser campaign finance laws instead.

Still, “you cannot win if you give up before the fight starts,” said state Rep. Jonathan Brostoff (D-Milwaukee) at a news conference this week to introduce the measures.

At the Tuesday morning news conference, Democrats pointedly noted how their GOP counterparts rewrote Wisconsin’s campaign finance law in 2015. The changes doubled contribution limits to statewide candidates, allowed unlimited contributions to political parties, opened the door to direct corporate donations and permitted previously illegal coordination between candidate campaigns and outside, anonymously funded “issue ad” groups.

“Does anyone feel like our democracy is healthier because of the changes that were made six years ago by my Republican colleagues?” asked Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison).

Six of the proposals that the Democrats outlined would roll back the 2015 law and go further by:

Cutting contribution limits;

expanding the definition of a political action committee (PAC) and strengthening their financial reporting requirements;

restoring the ban on coordination between PACs or independent expenditure committees and political parties or campaigns;

barring corporate, union or tribe contributions to campaigns or parties;

requiring all campaign donors to list their employer;

requiring the disclosure of donors to all politically related ads within 48 hours.

A seventh proposal would call for a statewide advisory referendum on a proposed amendment to the U.S constitution to undo the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizen United ruling. That ruling allowed corporations and special interest groups to spend unlimited amounts of money to support or oppose a political candidate. Several of the measures have been introduced in past legislative sessions.

State Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) offered a case study in the outsized influence of big donors, especially corporate ones, by pointing to the failed, bipartisan effort to get rid of the so-called dark store loophole. That’s the nickname for the practice — a result of a series of court rulings — that has enabled countless retailers to slash their property tax bills by arguing that an operating store should be taxed at the same rate as a shuttered, empty one, disregarding the income that the operating store generates for its owner.

A bill that would have allowed tax assessors to apply a higher value to operating stores than closed ones won enough Republican backing that it could have passed both houses of the Legislature. Instead, it foundered, and at the Democrats’ Capitol news conference, Subeck blamed the opposition of the state’s largest business lobbying group, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC).

“They have an incredible amount of influence in this building,” Subeck said. “And the reason they have so much influence is because they spend money on the campaigns of those in the majority party, and therefore they get to run the show. They get to be the gatekeepers and decide what legislation goes through … It’s not the average citizen who gets to make those decisions. It is those with the most money, and the biggest megaphone.”

George Penn of Wisconsin United to Amend spoke of 166 communities around the state that had passed ballot measures calling on the state Legislature to support a constitutional amendment “getting big money out of politics.” He endorsed the Democrats’ proposals as stepping stones to that larger objective.

Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) decried “millions of special interest dollars loudly changing what we see and hear about the candidates and their campaigns.”

When the lawmakers were finished outlining the draft bills, Larson was asked whether the campaign of Gov. Tony Evers should return $2.7 million collected from the Democratic Party in 2020 or $1 million so far this year, in light of the proposals that would regulate such transfers more closely.