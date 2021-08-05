Wisconsin Public Radio

Masking Now Required For State Employees, Regardless of Vaccination

All employees in state buildings must wear a mask. Order does not apply to schools or universities.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Aug 5th, 2021 12:05 pm

Gov. Tony Evers speaks to reporters about the future community-based coronavirus vaccination clinic Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville, Wis. (Photo by Angela Major/WPR)

Gov. Tony Evers has directed state employees to wear face masks indoors regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

New guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Administration notes that the move is due to the increased spread of the COVID-19 delta variant in the U.S. and follows guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“Therefore, all state employees, contractor staff, and unvaccinated members of the public are required to properly wear face coverings while in state facilities,” said the DOA guidance document. “Additionally, all employees and contractor staff are required to properly wear face coverings in other enclosed buildings while on state business.”

Vaccinated members of the public are encouraged but not required to wear face masks inside state-owned buildings. Citizens who have not been vaccinated must wear them in state buildings.

Evers has said he won’t issue a statewide mask mandate for residents, despite the CDC recommendation that people wear them indoors. In March, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers’ prior mask mandate for all Wisconsinites.

The DOA mask requirements apply to some parts of the Wisconsin State Capitol that are under the agency’s jurisdiction, according to a spokesperson. Those include common areas like the rotunda, bathrooms, elevators and hallways.

While the DOA order doesn’t apply to University of Wisconsin System campuses, UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and UW-La Crosse have reinstituted indoor mask requirements for students and employees regardless of their vaccination status.

Some private universities and technical colleges have also acted to reimpose mask mandates. Bellin College in Green Bay, Herzing University in Menomonee Falls, Northland College in Ashland and Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee all require masks in buildings.

Milwaukee Area Technical College will issue an indoor mask mandate for all students and employees on Aug. 9. Madison Area Technical College issued its mask mandate for campus buildings Thursday.

State Employees Required To Wear Facemasks In State Buildings Regardless Of Vaccinations was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio. 

Categories: Health, Politics, Wisconsin Public Radio

One thought on “Masking Now Required For State Employees, Regardless of Vaccination”

  1. NieWiederKrieg says:
    August 5, 2021 at 12:12 pm

    COVID masks are the only thing that stops the spread of the COVID virus..

    Why did it take so long for Tony Evers to understand that?

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us