Location, Location, Location!! The heart of the Historic Third Ward awaits you. Now available is this two bedroom, two bathroom unit at Cityside Plaza. Enjoy the open floor plan with wood floors and cream city brick. Kitchen boasts granite counters, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In unit laundry. Fitness center. Walk to boutiques, dining, entertainment and the Public Market. Urban living at it’s finest!! Schedule your tour today!

The Breakdown

Address: 239 E. Chicago St., #302

Size: 1,070 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 1915

Price: $299,000

Taxes: $7,121

Fees: $222/Month

MLS#: 1755302

3D Tour

Photos

