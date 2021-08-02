Proposal Requires Vaccinations for City Employees
More than 6,000 city workers would need to get vaccinated or face weekly testing.
A resolution pending before the Common Council would require City of Milwaukee employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo regular COVID-19 testing.
“All City employees deserve to work in an environment where the risk of infection by COVID-19 has been minimized, and this legislation will help us create that safer workplace,” said sponsor Alderman Robert Bauman in a press release announcing the proposal’s introduction.
Bauman’s proposal would require vaccinations or weekly testing. Should any employees elect for weekly testing, they would also be required to wear a face mask at all times. No incentive is included with the policy, nor would the policy apply to contractors working at city facilities.
As of June, the city has a total of 6,239 active employees.
The Department of Employee Relations would be tasked with creating the official policy, including how vaccinations are verified. Employees not wishing to comply with the vaccination or testing requirement will not be permitted to work and could be subject to disciplinary action. The city’s human resources department would be given one month to implement the policy upon council adoption.
But unless the council calls a special meeting, it will be September before such a requirement can be adopted. The council is currently on its regularly scheduled August recess.
Bauman is likely to easily find six votes in support of his proposal. Council members Marina Dimitrijevic, Cavalier Johnson, Nik Kovac, Nikiya Dodd, JoCasta Zamarripa and Jose G. Perez sent a letter to Mayor Tom Barrett and Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson last week calling for a policy similar to Bauman’s be enacted. They also called for a proposal to restore the city’s indoor mask mandate if case counts continue to climb.
Adoption of the policy would require at least eight votes.
Residents of the 53203 ZIP Code, which encompasses the Westown neighborhood, have a best-in-the-city vaccination rate of 69.1%, while residents of the 53206 ZIP Code have a city-worst vaccination rate of 29.6% according to state data.
The gap grows when looking at census tracts, with the Cambridge Woods neighborhood achieving a vaccination rate of 98.9% while a tract along N. 60th St. just north of W. Silver Spring Dr., is at 21.3%.
A city vaccination policy would emulate one being instituted or considered by a variety of employers, including Walmart, Walt Disney Company and EPIC Systems, the largest private employer in Dane County.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- City Hall: Proposal Requires Vaccinations for City Employees - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 2nd, 2021
- Can Health Officials Act Against Delta Variant? - Shamane Mills - Aug 2nd, 2021
- UWM Institutes Pandemic Restrictions - Henry Redman - Aug 1st, 2021
- MKE County: COVID-19 Metrics Show Disease Surging Countywide - Graham Kilmer - Jul 30th, 2021
- City Hall: Six Council Members Want Tougher Pandemic Rules - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 27th, 2021
- Officials Urge a Return to Mask Wearing - Graham Kilmer - Jul 27th, 2021
- MKE County: Plan Offers Vaccine Incentive for Jail, HOC - Graham Kilmer - Jul 26th, 2021
- UW System To Offer Scholarships For Vaccinated Students - Rich Kremer - Jul 26th, 2021
- Will Bucks Celebrations Hike COVID-19 Cases? - Corri Hess - Jul 25th, 2021
- MKE County: City COVID-19 Transmission Higher Than Suburbs - Graham Kilmer - Jul 23rd, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- December 31, 2019 - JoCasta Zamarripa received $50 from Nikiya Dodd
- December 31, 2019 - Marina Dimitrijevic received $50 from Nikiya Dodd
- February 20, 2016 - Cavalier Johnson received $250 from Robert Bauman
- May 7, 2015 - Nik Kovac received $10 from Cavalier Johnson
- May 5, 2015 - Jose G. Perez received $10 from Cavalier Johnson
- May 5, 2015 - Jose G. Perez received $100 from JoCasta Zamarripa
City Hall
-
Council Holds ARPA Spending Until SeptemberJul 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Council Approves Morales SettlementJul 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Morales Payout Rises Still HigherJul 19th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene