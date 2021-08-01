Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

8 Ways for Tenants to Avoid Evictions

And 6 organizations to call for help.

By , Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service - Aug 1st, 2021 10:02 am
File photo by Aaron Maybin/NNS.

On Saturday, July 31, the federal eviction moratorium expired. This means tenants could possibly lose their homes after having enjoyed protections throughout the pandemic.

While Congress authorized $46 billion to go to tenants across the country, many have been unable to access the funds, according to The Eviction Lab at Princeton University, which creates data, interactive tools and research to help tenants and policymakers understand the eviction crisis.

We’ve written about this topic numerous times but thought we would resurface some resources that can help anyone struggling to make payments.

1. Talk it out

The first step, our experts have said repeatedly, is reaching out to your landlord and communicating your issue. You can also reach out to the Rental Housing Resource Center for help.

“Most conflicts start off with unmet expectations,” said Amy Koltz, executive director of Mediate Milwaukee, which helps landlords and tenants work through disagreements. “This is true for tenant and landlord relationships as well. Communicating those expectation in the beginning can be the difference in the end.”

2. Milwaukee resources to consult if you’re worried about eviction

3. Frequently asked questions

4. Four main takeaways from “Making rent,” a conversation about eviction and tenant rights

5. Check out our Instagram Story on “Milwaukee resources to help you avoid evictions.”

6. Check out our Instagram Story on affordable housing to rent.

7. Help is just a text away with our News414 project with our friends from Wisconsin WatchText MILWAUKEE to 73224 to see how it works.

8. What renters need to know about the eviction process

