8 Ways for Tenants to Avoid Evictions
And 6 organizations to call for help.
On Saturday, July 31, the federal eviction moratorium expired. This means tenants could possibly lose their homes after having enjoyed protections throughout the pandemic.
While Congress authorized $46 billion to go to tenants across the country, many have been unable to access the funds, according to The Eviction Lab at Princeton University, which creates data, interactive tools and research to help tenants and policymakers understand the eviction crisis.
We’ve written about this topic numerous times but thought we would resurface some resources that can help anyone struggling to make payments.
1. Talk it out
The first step, our experts have said repeatedly, is reaching out to your landlord and communicating your issue. You can also reach out to the Rental Housing Resource Center for help.
“Most conflicts start off with unmet expectations,” said Amy Koltz, executive director of Mediate Milwaukee, which helps landlords and tenants work through disagreements. “This is true for tenant and landlord relationships as well. Communicating those expectation in the beginning can be the difference in the end.”
2. Milwaukee resources to consult if you’re worried about eviction
- Community Advocates rent helpline: 414-270-4646
- Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee: 414-727-5300
- Mediate Milwaukee: 414-939-8800
- Legal Action of Wisconsin: 855-947-2529
- Social Development Commission: 414-906-2700
- Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union: 414-410-9714
8. What renters need to know about the eviction process
8 ways struggling tenants can get the help they need to avoid eviction was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
