Live in the heart of the Third Ward in this three bedroom, two bathroom unit at River Renaissance. Open floor plan boasts gourmet kitchen with Sub Zero and Wolf appliances, breakfast bar and granite counters. Many windows throughout which gives an abundance of natural light. Spacious den with wet bar is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the river views from any of the three private balconies. Master bedroom suite with walk in closet and master bath with custom tiled walk in shower. Two indoor parking spots.

The Breakdown

Address: 102 N. Water St., #603

Size: 2,341 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 7

Year Built: 2006

Parking: 2 Indoor

Price: $795,000

Taxes: $15,963

Fees: $660/Month

MLS#: 1750558

To take an online 3D tour click here.

