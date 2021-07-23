City COVID-19 Transmission Higher Than Suburbs
A higher percentage of suburban residents have received the vaccine than the city.
The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Milwaukee County continues to rise, and disease transmission in the city of Milwaukee is surging above other parts of the county.
This past week, there were 389 new cases in Milwaukee County. Just two weeks ago there were only 89 new cases in a week.
A weekly report by epidemiologists and faculty from the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee shows that transmission of COVID-19 is up countywide, but the city of Milwaukee is currently seeing higher levels of transmission than the suburbs.
The latest data shows the transmission rate in the county to be well above 1.0, meaning each new case of COVID-19 will likely pass the disease to more than one other person. Transmission is most pronounced in the city of Milwaukee where the transmission rate was shown to be above 1.5 as of July 13. In the suburbs the transmission rate was just above 1.0.
The positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19, also continues to rise. This past week, the positivity rate was 5.4% countywide. The week before it was 3.0%.
In the city, the positivity rate was 6.0% this past week. It was 4.3% in the suburbs.
Recently, Dr. Ben Weston, director of medical services for the county, said rising cases were likely due to the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19. He noted that vaccines continue to be the most effective defense against the virus and that the county still has a large portion of its population that remains unvaccinated.
Vaccinations rates have been falling since they peaked in mid-April, mirroring a statewide trend. In recent weeks, the number of daily vaccinations have held relatively steady at very low levels, less than 2,000 doses a day, according to a county vaccination report.
The last time vaccination numbers were this low was in late December and early January, just after the first vaccines were approved for emergency use and supply was very low.
Racial and ethnic disparities persist in both vaccination rates and disease outcomes.
Currently, Asian residents have the highest rate of vaccination, followed by white residents, then American Indian and Alaskan Native residents, then Hispanic residents and then Black residents, according to the report.
Meanwhile, Black residents make up a disproportionate number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hispanic residents have the highest rate of disease. American Indian and Alaskan Native residents have the highest rate of death.
Read the weekly report here. Read the children’s report here. Read the vaccination report here.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- MKE County: City COVID-19 Transmission Higher Than Suburbs - Graham Kilmer - Jul 23rd, 2021
- Milwaukee Health Department Hosts 20th Annual Back-to-School Health Fairs - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Jul 23rd, 2021
- Are Vaccine Mandates Legal? - Elizabeth Dohms-Harter - Jul 23rd, 2021
- Governor Evers, DHS Urge COVID-19 Vaccination Ahead of 2021-2022 School Year - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Jul 22nd, 2021
- MKE County: COVID-19 Transmission Surging Countywide - Graham Kilmer - Jul 16th, 2021
- Walk-In Vaccine Event Incentivizes Community Vaccination with High-Value Raffle Prizes, Free Meal - Near West Side Partners, Inc. - Jul 16th, 2021
- COVID-19 Rising, Delta Variant Blamed - Graham Kilmer - Jul 13th, 2021
- State’s COVID-19 Cases Climbing Again - Erik Gunn - Jul 13th, 2021
- State Officials Target COVID-19 Delta Variant - Shamane Mills - Jul 10th, 2021
- Get Vaccinated, Get a Shot at Free NBA Finals Tickets - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 9th, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
MKE County
-
County Continues Rent Assistance, Adds Legal HelpJul 19th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
-
COVID-19 Transmission Surging CountywideJul 16th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Pursues Funding to Replace 64 BusesJul 15th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer