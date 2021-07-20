You want to enjoy the big day, not get stuck with unexpected accidents and uncovered costs.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wedding days are often the most special – and most meticulously planned – event of a person’s life. While backyard weddings are nothing new, recent gathering restrictions, temporary venue closures and social distancing guidelines brought on in response to COVID-19 have prompted a surge in couples celebrating their union from the comfort of their own homes.

Whether it’s an intimate affair or the event of the year, a backyard wedding will bring a lifetime of memories — and present some new risks that may affect insurance coverage.

What’s the risk?

Accidents happen — even at a wedding. Guests may trip and fall, wedding gifts may get damaged, or expensive video equipment can go missing. Any one of these mishaps is enough to put a damper on the day, but without proper preparation, they could have long-term implications as well. Filing a single liability claim can raise the cost of future premiums, and leave you stuck with an unnecessarily high bill.

Considering insurance needs ahead of time will save time, money, and headaches later. Your agent can help determine the coverage available to you.

Home Insurance and Special Considerations

The home insurance policy should provide coverage for many of the risks associated with a backyard wedding or large event. Still, it’s important to double check your policy to understand what is and what might not be covered. These coverage aspects may come into play when planning a backyard wedding.

Personal property coverage: A backyard wedding may bring some high-value items into the picture that might need some special insurance considerations, such as expensive jewelry, golf carts, or high-end video production equipment. While such items are often covered under a homeowners’ policy, there may be limits to coverage that will need to be extended or adjusted.

For example, West Bend’s policy automatically provides $5,000 of coverage for the policyholder’s jewelry for many types of loss. If the bride is planning on donning a particularly precious piece of bling, it may be wise to increase protection to cover every sparkle.

Liability coverage: Liability insurance covers legal and medical costs from accidents and injuries that occurred on the property. Between the large number of guests a wedding may draw and the hustle and bustle associated with such a special event, somebody may get hurt. It’s best to verify that a policy covers all the possibilities before the big day, so if a fall occurs on the dancefloor or a relative rolls an ankle on an uneven patch in the grass, the injured individual can get the care they need without a big financial burden to the hosts.

Consult an Agent

West Bend’s Home and Highway® insurance provides broad protection for your home with the option to secure additional coverages tailored to your needs. Talk to an agent to see what your policy covers and what you need to do to make sure you can get hitched without a hitch. Learn more at thesilverlining.com.

This article is intended for general educational and illustrative purposes only and should not be construed to communicate legal or professional advice. Further, this article is not an offer to sell insurance. Please consult with your licensed insurance agent for specific coverage details and your insurance eligibility. All policies are subject to the terms, conditions limitations and exclusions contained therein.