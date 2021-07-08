Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Opens Friday
'Gogh This Way' to the Wisconsin Center's new immersive experience.
Starting Friday, you can stand inside Vincent van Gogh‘s iconic “The Starry Night” painting.
Beyond Van Gogh, an immersive art exhibit, has taken over the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.
The experience takes between 45 minutes to one hour, with the immersive room offering approximately 30 minutes of material running on a continuous loop. There is no true start or finish, and guests can move around the room to take in the pieces from different angles.
Weekday prices start at $42.99 for adults with discounted rates for children, students, seniors and military members. Weekend prices start at $52.99. Group pricing is also available.
More than 53,000 tickets have already been sold.
The exhibit is scheduled to run July 9 through September 19. Sunday through Thursday hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The last daily admission window is one hour before the exhibit closes.
The Beyond Van Gogh exhibit was designed by Montreal-based Normal Studio. It is one of at least five different traveling Van Gogh immersive experience exhibits that date back to 2011.
More information on tickets and COVID-19 practices is available on the Wisconsin Center exhibit website.
