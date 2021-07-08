'Gogh This Way' to the Wisconsin Center's new immersive experience.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Starting Friday, you can stand inside Vincent van Gogh‘s iconic “The Starry Night” painting.

Beyond Van Gogh, an immersive art exhibit, has taken over the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The ticketed experience features more than 300 projected works by the prolific Dutch painter. Guests walk through a history exhibit on Van Gogh before stepping into a large room that features nearly 360-degree moving projections of his paintings synced to music.

The experience takes between 45 minutes to one hour, with the immersive room offering approximately 30 minutes of material running on a continuous loop. There is no true start or finish, and guests can move around the room to take in the pieces from different angles.

Weekday prices start at $42.99 for adults with discounted rates for children, students, seniors and military members. Weekend prices start at $52.99. Group pricing is also available.

More than 53,000 tickets have already been sold.

The exhibit is scheduled to run July 9 through September 19. Sunday through Thursday hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The last daily admission window is one hour before the exhibit closes.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee participated in a media preview of the event Thursday and recommends brushing up on your Van Gogh knowledge before attending. The more you know of the artist’s work and history the more you will take away from the experience. Unlike many museums, there is no audio guide.

The Beyond Van Gogh exhibit was designed by Montreal-based Normal Studio. It is one of at least five different traveling Van Gogh immersive experience exhibits that date back to 2011.

More information on tickets and COVID-19 practices is available on the Wisconsin Center exhibit website.

Photos