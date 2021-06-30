Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Photo Gallery

Tour of South-Side Neighborhood Art

Created on walls, garage doors, vehicles and front yards around the near South Side.

By , Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service - Jun 30th, 2021 11:51 am

Summertime is the perfect occasion to soak in the creativity of your neighbors.

This gallery features an eclectic assortment of public artworks on walls, garage doors, vehicles and front yards around the near South Side.

Garage mural featuring the Guadalajara Cathedral in the Burnham Park neighborhood. (Photos by Adam Carr/ Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service)

Monarch butterfly stencils from street artist Jeremy Novy, along with one chalk drawing, in an alley off Layton Boulevard.

Artist Ramiro Sandoval Argueta works on a new mural adorning the wall of Chicken Palace (3433 W. National Ave.) in Silver City.

Front yard mosaic seen on South 26th Street in the Clarke Square neighborhood.

Mobile mural seen in the Burnham Park neighborhood.

New mural on Laotian/Thai restaurant Bamboo (3427 W. National Ave.) in the Silver City neighborhood.

Shipping container mural on the 1700 block of South 31st Street with the message “Still Eye Rise.”

PHOTOS: An impromptu tour of South Side neighborhood art was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service. 

 

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, Weekly

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us