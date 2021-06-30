Photo Gallery
Tour of South-Side Neighborhood Art
Created on walls, garage doors, vehicles and front yards around the near South Side.
Summertime is the perfect occasion to soak in the creativity of your neighbors.
This gallery features an eclectic assortment of public artworks on walls, garage doors, vehicles and front yards around the near South Side.
PHOTOS: An impromptu tour of South Side neighborhood art was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
