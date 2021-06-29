Some Republicans seek to strip him of his Assembly Speaker position.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Here’s the news flash: Robin Vos isn’t rightwing enough for some in his own caucus.

At the recent state Republican Party convention, a few delegates offered a resolution to strip Vos of his Speakership. The motion didn’t pass, but it echoed the grumbling from far right legislators that Vos hasn’t hyped the Big Lie at sufficient volume. That’s crazy. Because, let’s remember, he ordered up some kangaroo legislative hearings. He instructed the audit bureau to investigate.

And he hired three retired detectives and former conservative state Supreme Court Justiceto conduct their own fishing expedition.

One of the retired cops is Mike Sandvick, who went on to work for the Republican Party of Wisconsin and a tea party group.

So that gives you a clue about his partisanship.

And Gableman is as partisan as you can get. He encouraged delegates at the Republican state convention not to give up on challenging the results of the November 3rd election. “This is where we draw the line,” he said.

But even with all that Vos has shamelessly done to indulge the far right in his party about the Big Lie, it’s not enough for them, and it’s not enough for the Big Liar himself, who baselessly accused Vos of “working hard to cover up election corruption in Wisconsin.”

Thus does the Big Lie engender little lies, and there’s not only an insatiable appetite for the Big Lie and littler lies on the far right. There’s an insatiable appetite for overturning democracy.

And they’re happy to eat their own on their way to accomplishing that perfidy, so Robin Vos, watch out: You may be next on their menu.

Vos isn’t rightwing enough? was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.

Matt Rothschild is the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.