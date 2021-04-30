Formally known as the BBC, located on the corner of North and Farwell, this is a can’t miss opportunity to build out your own office or gallery space. Second and third floor available. The second floor is 5,000 sq-ft and can be divided. The third floor is 3,000 sq-ft. Amazing space with 13′ ceiling height, south-facing windows, newly renovated lobby. Just minutes from downtown and the lakefront.

The Breakdown

Address: 2012 E. North Ave.

Second Floor: 5,000 sq-ft (can be divided)

Third Floor: 3,000 sq-ft

Lease: $19 per sq-ft

Property Type: Commercial

Walkscore: 94

Photos

