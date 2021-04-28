170th edition of fair returns, will honor tickets for 2020 event cancelled by pandemic.

Wisconsin’s annual deep-fried, big slide, livestock-tied, Skyglide, beer-ified extravaganza is on this year, Wisconsin State Fair organizers announced Wednesday.

After being cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 170th edition of the fair is set to take place Aug. 5-15 in West Allis, subject to health guidelines, according to a press release from the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

“We are happy to confirm there are WonderFair days ahead and are excited to safely gather to celebrate everything we are so proud of in Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO Kathleen O’Leary in the release. “We look forward to making many exciting announcements in the weeks to come!”

Tickets from last year’s fair will be honored, organizers said. Specific health and safety measures will be determined closer to the time of the event.

2021 Wisconsin State Fair Is On After Last Year’s COVID-19 Cancellation was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.