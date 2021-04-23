Get a COVID-19 Vaccine At the Nomad

The Brady Street BID is hosting a pop-up clinic there next week.

Do you like to drink? Have you still not received a COVID-19 vaccine? Well, you’re in luck.

Thanks to a partnership between Hayat Pharmacy, the Brady Street Business Improvement District (BID) and the Nomad World Pub, at 1401 E. Brady St., on Thursday, April, 29th, you can take a shot and get a shot.

Hayat is holding a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Brady Street bar from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can schedule an appointment here, but walk-ins are also welcome. Like all other vaccination sites, the vaccine is free and everyone 16 years or older is eligible

“The Brady Street BID organized this event to help increase vaccination rates in the area,” said Rachel Taylor, executive director of the BID. “If the clinic proves to be popular then more clinics will be held in the area until demand decreases.”

Teri Regano, owner of the Roman Coin, at 1004 E. Brady St., and a member of the BID, was quoted in a statement from the BID saying, “I was fully vaccinated 2 months ago. It’s a liberating feeling, to be sure!”

The number of people seeking vaccination has been declining in recent weeks. The average number of doses administered daily has dropped by nearly 20,000 in two weeks, according to data from the state Department of Health Services. There were 75,000 fewer doses administered the week ending April 11th than the week prior.

Until recently, the biggest challenge to the vaccine rollout in Wisconsin was supply. Now it’s demand.

As of Friday, approximately 42% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine, and 30% have completed the vaccination process.