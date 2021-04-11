Urban Milwaukee
569 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 1 COVID-19 death.

By - Apr 11th, 2021 06:33 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 569 new COVID-19 cases Sunday from 4,492 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 5,431, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 31,531, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 17.22%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 13.04%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 288 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 5 from the day prior and an increase of 53 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 233.

The state reported 21 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 28,140 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 373 in the past week.

DHS reported 1 COVID-19 death. A total of 6,677 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,270 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 5.07, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 13.20.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,073.9 cases per 100,000 residents (unchanged). Dodge County has recorded 13,028.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,023.9). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Oconto, Juneau, Shawano, Chippewa, Kewaunee, Pepin, Eau Claire, Calumet and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,834.0 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 10,819.4) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,124.6 (up from 10,114.8).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 9th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a substantial transmission level (95.6) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (50-99 is substantial transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.0%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 16.3%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,661 8,242 176 10 5 8,104.4 48.8 0.6%
Ashland 1,216 7,208 80 16 0 7,665.6 100.9 1.3%
Barron 5,602 19,637 152 76 0 12,210.1 165.6 1.4%
Bayfield 1,116 7,006 110 19 0 7,340.2 125.0 1.7%
Brown 30,965 132,995 3,241 234 39 11,894.6 89.9 0.8%
Buffalo 1,329 5,456 33 7 0 9,837.9 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,271 6,147 137 21 1 8,228.1 135.9 1.7%
Calumet 5,668 21,810 640 46 4 11,011.0 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,222 29,639 191 94 2 11,245.7 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,181 11,011 395 58 4 9,156.3 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,252 27,521 387 56 12 9,193.4 98.0 1.1%
Crawford 1,690 7,582 57 17 0 10,208.4 102.7 1.0%
Dane 43,010 335,184 1,463 290 23 8,138.2 54.9 0.7%
Dodge 11,622 41,840 871 161 21 13,028.4 180.5 1.4%
Door 2,551 14,346 214 21 5 9,094.1 74.9 0.8%
Douglas 3,849 19,477 707 32 17 8,772.8 72.9 0.8%
Dunn 4,504 19,228 385 31 0 10,058.7 69.2 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,336 50,445 338 105 12 11,017.3 102.0 0.9%
Florence 434 1,625 50 12 0 9,816.8 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 12,155 46,079 1,200 105 9 11,758.4 101.6 0.9%
Forest 942 4,389 75 23 3 10,259.2 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,795 23,754 746 84 5 9,155.3 160.4 1.8%
Green 3,416 17,092 113 17 6 9,266.5 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,550 7,973 431 19 3 8,120.3 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,969 11,292 88 10 1 8,273.5 42.0 0.5%
Iron 570 2,631 116 21 19 9,753.6 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,591 9,490 62 26 2 12,550.9 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,156 36,534 1,134 106 22 9,632.1 125.2 1.3%
Juneau 3,048 14,634 111 21 4 11,327.5 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,131 74,947 2,566 304 15 8,994.2 180.7 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,317 7,591 320 26 8 11,223.6 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 12,515 56,138 772 80 0 10,576.1 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,527 6,686 152 7 1 9,044.6 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,952 7,228 162 32 14 9,870.1 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 2,995 10,957 209 60 27 10,530.2 211.0 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,393 31,195 1,186 69 18 9,212.0 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,126 52,138 1,483 184 34 10,483.8 136.6 1.3%
Marinette 4,025 18,966 422 65 3 9,831.9 158.8 1.6%
Marquette 1,351 6,311 184 21 6 8,785.3 136.6 1.6%
Menominee 792 3,810 8 11 0 18,073.9 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 102,325 492,388 9,670 1,270 45 10,834.0 134.5 1.2%
Monroe 4,405 19,255 107 37 1 9,576.5 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,331 17,228 519 49 8 11,408.8 129.1 1.1%
Oneida 3,539 15,164 151 68 6 9,854.4 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,171 89,368 2,794 201 16 10,974.4 109.4 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,981 42,397 966 83 7 9,032.4 93.9 1.0%
Pepin 823 3,153 25 7 0 11,198.8 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,702 17,127 945 35 6 8,891.6 84.1 0.9%
Polk 4,129 19,765 121 43 6 9,405.5 97.9 1.0%
Portage 6,600 27,219 557 67 3 9,332.7 94.7 1.0%
Price 1,193 5,664 102 7 0 8,639.9 50.7 0.6%
Racine 20,914 99,534 2,897 336 28 10,714.0 172.1 1.6%
Richland 1,283 8,129 72 15 0 7,243.7 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,098 76,337 1,754 167 20 9,420.6 104.2 1.1%
Rusk 1,274 5,139 51 16 1 8,765.7 110.1 1.3%
Sauk 5,592 35,146 270 45 6 8,920.7 71.8 0.8%
Sawyer 1,589 8,443 41 23 1 9,590.2 138.8 1.4%
Shawano 4,645 17,700 563 69 12 11,257.9 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,438 48,206 880 134 9 11,734.7 117.0 1.0%
St. Croix 7,079 36,842 1,663 49 7 8,028.9 55.6 0.7%
Taylor 1,841 6,002 231 24 8 8,945.6 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,484 12,514 105 39 3 11,877.8 133.0 1.1%
Vernon 1,891 12,737 70 38 3 6,243.6 125.5 2.0%
Vilas 2,205 9,063 144 39 2 10,181.9 180.1 1.8%
Walworth 9,191 42,268 2,651 136 19 8,956.8 132.5 1.5%
Washburn 1,384 6,642 75 18 2 8,730.2 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,284 55,714 1,963 144 10 10,621.2 107.1 1.0%
Waukesha 42,661 179,806 4,756 506 48 10,701.6 126.9 1.2%
Waupaca 4,815 21,042 1,088 116 44 9,307.8 224.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,128 11,026 316 32 3 8,757.9 131.7 1.5%
Winnebago 17,688 83,426 3,010 190 21 10,445.0 112.2 1.1%
Wood 6,830 32,434 482 77 13 9,226.5 104.0 1.1%

