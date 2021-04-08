Where To Get COVID-19 Vaccine in Milwaukee
Here is a list of COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Wondering where to get your COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s a list of places to get the shot in Milwaukee.
City-run sites
Wisconsin Center
The Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., has been selected to become a federal community clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations. This means for the next eight weeks, it will be open seven days a week and have the capacity to administer 3,000 shots per day.
The Wisconsin Center is appointment only. You can sign up for an appointment here or by calling (414) 286-6800.
North Division High School/South Division High School
The city now welcomes all Milwaukee residents ages 16 and older to both North Division and South Division high schools. Previously vaccinations were offered to residents in specific ZIP codes. The walk-in clinics operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 16.
North Division High School is located at 1011 W. Center St.
South Division High School is located at 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.
Additionally, if you live in the 53210 and 53206 ZIP codes, you can also go to the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, 2620 W. Center St., or COA Youth and Family’s Goldin Center, 2320 W. Burleigh St., on select Saturdays over the next few months. Click here to find out more about when and where the clinics will be. These are walk-in clinics.
Kozciuszko Community Center
The Kozciuszko Community Center, 2201 S. 7th St., is open to any member of the ZIP Code program, as well as Medicare Long-Term Care Program recipients and county employees.
Appointments required. To register, visit this webpage.
Other sites
Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin– The easiest way to sign up for a vaccine at Froedtert is through the MyChart app.
Advocate Aurora Health – Use the LiveWell app/website or call (866) 443-2594. You can also visit this page for step-by-step instructions.
Ascension Wisconsin – Visit this link to schedule an appointment.
Progressive Community Health Centers – Call (414) 935-8000. Appointments required. This system has multiple locations.
Outreach Community Health Centers – Call (414) 727-6320. Appointments required.
Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers – Available for established patients of the clinic. Call (414) 672-1353 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. weeknights to schedule an appointment. Located at Parkway Clinic, 2906 S. 20th St.
Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center – Call (414) 383-9526. Appointments required. Located at 930 W. Historic Mitchell St.
Milwaukee Health Services – MLK Heritage Health Center, 2555 N. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive, and Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center, 8200 W. Silver Spring Drive.
Milwaukee VA Medical Center – Available for established veterans receiving care from the VA. Call (414) 384-2000. Located at 5000 W. National Ave.
St. Ann Bucyrus Medical Clinic – Appointment only, call (414) 210-2430. Located at 2450 W. North Ave.
UMOS is hosting a vaccine clinic April 10 and April 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2701 S. Chase Ave. To make an appointment, visit this link. Walk-ins welcome.
Pharmacies
Meijer
Meijer recently announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be available at every operating store. To register for a vaccine, visit https://clinic.meijer.com/ or text COVID to 75049.
Walgreens
Every Walgreens pharmacy in the state received allotments for the COVID-19 vaccine. To see a list of Milwaukee-area Walgreens by ZIP code, click here
Hayat Pharmacy is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics over the next month. You can register at https://HayatCovidVaccine.as.me
The clinics are as follows:
April 26 and May 3: noon to 8 p.m. at Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N. Water St. Walk-ins welcome.
April 24: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brentwood Church of Christ, 6425 N. 60th St.
April 25: noon to 5 p.m. at Presbyterian Church USA, 1930 W. Walnut St.
Pick N Save and Kroger – Visit the link or call (866) 211-5320
There also is an effort at Summerfest grounds using vaccines from Pick N’ Save and Kroger. A clinic runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on some Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can make an appointment using the Pick N Save website or phone number.
The shots are administered in the Summerfest Guest Services Building, at 200 N. Harbor Drive
Northshore Pharmacy – Located at 1421 E Capitol Drive.
COVID-19 vaccine information sources
•CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention)
•NIH (Nation Institute of Health)
•WHO ( World Health Organization)
•Milwaukee Vaccine Appointment Scheduling Tool
For information on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, click here.
To hear from health care workers who received the vaccine, click here.
Check out our continuing coronavirus coverage.
Looking for more personalized direction to resources and information during the coronavirus crisis? Get connected with News414, a texting-based news resource from Milwaukee NNS, Wisconsin Watch and Outlier Media. You can text MILWAUKEE to 73224 and begin to receive free, personalized data via text messages.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.
