2021 Spring General Election Results
Races for circuit court judge, school board and county supervisor.
April’s non-partisan spring election didn’t include the chaos, and lengthy candidate roster, of April 2020’s contest. Nor did it draw the turnout of the November 2020 presidential election. But thousands of voters still headed to the polls, or voted absentee, in the annual spring election.
Here are the unofficial results for contested races that appeared on the ballot for city of Milwaukee voters. Data is from the Milwaukee County Election Commission.
Last updated: 11:01 p.m.
Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Decision Desk called the race for Jill Underly at 9:12. She defeated Deborah Kerr.
Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge – Branch 3
- Katie Kegel – 60,087 – 64.81%
- Susan Roth – 32,299 – 38.37%
477 of 477 reporting
Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors – District 10
- Darrin Madison Jr. – 1,533 – 49.63%
- Priscilla Coggs-Jones – 1,545 – 50.02%
27 of 27 wards reporting
Milwaukee School Board – District 4
- Aisha Carr – 2,001 – 57.19%
- Dana Kelley – 1,479 – 42.27%
45 of 45 wards reporting
Milwaukee School Board – District 5
- Jilly Gokalgandhi – 5,229 – 54.58%
- Alex Brower – 4,293 – 44.81%
36 of 36 wards reporting
