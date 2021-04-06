Jeramey Jannene

2021 Spring General Election Results

Races for circuit court judge, school board and county supervisor.

By - Apr 6th, 2021 08:56 pm
Election Day 2020. Photo by Phil Roeder via Flickr (CC BY 2.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode

April’s non-partisan spring election didn’t include the chaos, and lengthy candidate roster, of April 2020’s contest. Nor did it draw the turnout of the November 2020 presidential election. But thousands of voters still headed to the polls, or voted absentee, in the annual spring election.

Here are the unofficial results for contested races that appeared on the ballot for city of Milwaukee voters. Data is from the Milwaukee County Election Commission.

Last updated: 11:01 p.m.

Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Decision Desk called the race for Jill Underly at 9:12. She defeated Deborah Kerr.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge – Branch 3

477 of 477 reporting

Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors – District 10

27 of 27 wards reporting

Milwaukee School Board – District 4

45 of 45 wards reporting

Milwaukee School Board – District 5

36 of 36 wards reporting

