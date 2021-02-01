Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new industrial building is planned for Milwaukee’s far northwest side across from Dretzka Park.

Luther Group plans to develop a 90,000-square-foot building according to a rental listing and city records.

The Elm Grove-based real estate firm would develop the new building on a six-acre site behind two existing industrial buildings it owns at 11601-11745 W. Bradley Rd. in the Park Place business park.

“I think it is a unique location and compelling location given its access to [highways] 41/45 and still being in the city of Milwaukee,” said Jason Luther in an interview.

A property listing with The Barry Company notes the build-to-suit building would offer 28-foot ceilings and easy access to Interstate 41. The 163-feet by 550-feet building would be divisible with the minimum leasable space covering 16,300 square feet. A total of 16 loading dock doors and 126 surface parking stalls are planned.

Luther said the light industrial building is well-suited for buildings looking for distribution space.

“We are talking with a number of tenants that are in the market,” said Luther. He said the company could ultimately proceed to develop the building without first securing a tenant.

The listing brochure offers the space for $5.45 per square foot through a triple-net lease that would require the tenant to additionally pay property taxes, building insurance and maintenance.

Through an affiliate, Luther Group acquired the 14.87-acre property in 2018 for $5.59 million. The new building site would be formed from an undeveloped six-acre portion at the rear of the lot with a driveway on the property’s eastern edge.

The existing buildings were built in 2001, according to city records, and are branded the Park Place Technology Center. Tenants include Total Cleaning Systems, Applied Industrial Technologies and ProSource of Milwaukee flooring store.

Allume Architects is designing the new building.

Luther Group acquired the one-story office building, 11700 W. Lake Park Dr., immediately south of its proposed new building in January 2020 for $225,000. The company now leases the property to Mindful Staffing Solutions.

A half-mile west of the proposed new building a new hotel is proposed.

