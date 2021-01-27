Jeramey Jannene
New COVID-19 Cases Still Coming in Faster Than Any Point Last Summer

Seven-day rolling total keeps falling, but is still ahead of any date before September 17th.

Jan 27th, 2021
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,328 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday from 6,553 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 10,622, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946 and its lowest point since September 17th. The seven-day testing total stands at 47,060, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 22.57%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 24.41%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 734 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 12 from a day prior and 100 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,113.

The state reported 93 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 23,976 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 613 in the past week.

DHS reported 34 new deaths. A total of 5,787 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,125 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 34.47, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 47.53.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 17,845.7 cases per 100,000 residents. Dodge County has recorded 12,445.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,410.7). Jackson, Shawano, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Barron, Chippewa, Calumet and Juneau are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 9,952.6 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 9,928).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 9,281.1 (up from 9,258.1). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 402.7 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,481 7,245 153 11 3 7,226.2 53.7 0.7%
Ashland 1,128 6,392 64 16 0 7,110.9 100.9 1.4%
Barron 5,059 17,823 125 69 0 11,026.6 150.4 1.4%
Bayfield 1,028 6,216 54 18 0 6,761.4 118.4 1.8%
Brown 29,009 120,746 2,074 191 17 11,143.2 73.4 0.7%
Buffalo 1,244 4,794 32 7 0 9,208.7 51.8 0.6%
Burnett 1,091 5,615 123 23 0 7,062.9 148.9 2.1%
Calumet 5,169 18,962 464 39 2 10,041.6 75.8 0.8%
Chippewa 6,737 26,668 151 77 2 10,490.5 119.9 1.1%
Clark 3,073 9,766 362 56 4 8,845.5 161.2 1.8%
Columbia 4,763 25,235 362 39 6 8,337.4 68.3 0.8%
Crawford 1,633 7,008 46 15 0 9,864.1 90.6 0.9%
Dane 37,396 309,826 1,491 240 20 7,075.9 45.4 0.6%
Dodge 11,102 38,372 704 143 18 12,445.5 160.3 1.3%
Door 2,336 13,057 190 18 5 8,327.7 64.2 0.8%
Douglas 3,499 17,074 563 18 14 7,975.1 41.0 0.5%
Dunn 3,989 17,072 319 26 0 8,908.6 58.1 0.7%
Eau Claire 10,454 45,151 294 97 10 10,160.1 94.3 0.9%
Florence 418 1,512 32 12 0 9,454.9 271.4 2.9%
Fond du Lac 11,462 40,938 935 80 9 11,088.0 77.4 0.7%
Forest 902 3,922 67 22 3 9,823.6 239.6 2.4%
Grant 4,439 21,463 626 79 5 8,475.6 150.8 1.8%
Green 2,661 14,992 95 12 5 7,218.4 32.6 0.5%
Green Lake 1,485 7,106 399 15 3 7,779.8 78.6 1.0%
Iowa 1,784 10,216 88 9 1 7,496.1 37.8 0.5%
Iron 470 2,342 112 19 17 8,042.4 325.1 4.0%
Jackson 2,542 9,230 40 21 0 12,313.5 101.7 0.8%
Jefferson 7,478 33,207 846 70 6 8,831.4 82.7 0.9%
Juneau 2,861 13,870 79 17 1 10,632.5 63.2 0.6%
Kenosha 14,091 67,588 1,890 268 11 8,376.0 159.3 1.9%
Kewaunee 2,322 6,778 155 26 1 11,247.8 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 11,458 48,566 611 70 0 9,682.8 59.2 0.6%
Lafayette 1,364 5,940 142 7 1 8,079.1 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,882 6,473 151 31 12 9,516.1 156.7 1.6%
Lincoln 2,776 9,803 186 55 16 9,760.2 193.4 2.0%
Manitowoc 6,855 27,599 1,029 60 15 8,541.6 74.8 0.9%
Marathon 13,197 46,614 1,296 169 32 9,794.3 125.4 1.3%
Marinette 3,880 16,613 370 58 2 9,477.7 141.7 1.5%
Marquette 1,244 5,613 165 21 5 8,089.5 136.6 1.7%
Menominee 782 3,710 2 11 0 17,845.7 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 94,000 433,100 8,268 1,125 26 9,952.6 119.1 1.2%
Monroe 4,033 17,329 81 30 1 8,767.8 65.2 0.7%
Oconto 4,121 15,557 408 45 7 10,855.6 118.5 1.1%
Oneida 3,127 13,798 128 57 4 8,707.2 158.7 1.8%
Outagamie 18,166 76,601 2,049 177 7 9,883.6 96.3 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,252 37,416 849 71 6 8,207.3 80.4 1.0%
Pepin 774 2,837 19 7 0 10,532.0 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,271 15,271 807 33 5 7,856.4 79.3 1.0%
Polk 3,520 17,462 51 41 0 8,018.2 93.4 1.2%
Portage 6,072 24,718 464 59 3 8,586.1 83.4 1.0%
Price 1,084 5,097 87 7 0 7,850.5 50.7 0.6%
Racine 19,679 94,884 2,460 293 25 10,081.3 150.1 1.5%
Richland 1,210 8,059 35 13 0 6,831.5 73.4 1.1%
Rock 13,626 68,292 1,407 138 12 8,502.2 86.1 1.0%
Rusk 1,224 4,552 38 14 1 8,421.6 96.3 1.1%
Sauk 5,016 33,248 232 35 6 8,001.8 55.8 0.7%
Sawyer 1,397 7,607 31 17 0 8,431.4 102.6 1.2%
Shawano 4,480 16,001 473 68 11 10,858.0 164.8 1.5%
Sheboygan 12,386 42,881 651 112 7 10,816.1 97.8 0.9%
St. Croix 6,042 32,208 1,466 40 4 6,852.7 45.4 0.7%
Taylor 1,744 5,413 209 20 8 8,474.2 97.2 1.1%
Trempealeau 3,262 11,190 88 34 2 11,121.0 115.9 1.0%
Vernon 1,719 11,947 62 34 3 5,675.7 112.3 2.0%
Vilas 1,898 7,950 103 31 2 8,764.3 143.1 1.6%
Walworth 8,524 38,360 2,220 118 13 8,306.8 115.0 1.4%
Washburn 1,214 5,873 69 17 2 7,657.9 107.2 1.4%
Washington 13,155 49,170 1,657 121 6 9,781.7 90.0 0.9%
Waukesha 38,679 158,191 3,816 433 36 9,702.7 108.6 1.1%
Waupaca 4,580 18,496 829 104 40 8,853.5 201.0 2.3%
Waushara 2,034 10,193 252 25 2 8,371.1 102.9 1.2%
Winnebago 16,401 73,784 2,452 167 19 9,685.0 98.6 1.0%
Wood 6,312 28,358 406 66 11 8,526.7 89.2 1.0%

