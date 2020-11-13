Wangard Transforming Former Knitting Factory
Walker's Point building become innovation hub.
From tired to wired. Wangard Partners is transforming a former Walker’s Point warehouse at 507 S. 2nd St into the Eagleknit Innovation Hub.
The name is a nod to the building’s longtime tenant Eagle Knitting Mills. Wangard plans to repurpose the building into a mix of tech incubator space and low-cost office space. “The Eagleknit Innovation Hub will offer game-changing career opportunities for the underserved inner-city minorities of Milwaukee County,” says the Wangard website.
Built in 1928, the building contains 107,000 square feet of space according to city records. That will soon increase as a four-story, 30,000-square-foot addition is being constructed on the building’s south side. The framing for the addition is well underway.
Tenants in the building will include skills training non-profit Building2Learn and adult technology-training non-profit i.c. stars. CenturyLink, already a tenant, will operate a 25,000-square-foot-data center in the facility.
Additional space remains available to lease. The building’s lowest level will be used for parking and a fitness center.
The project is being designed by the Chicago office of architecture firm Gensler. Approximately 102,000 square feet is available for lease in the complex.
Eagleknit’s financing includes a combination of private equity, New Market Tax Credits, Historic Preservation Tax Credits, Opportunity Zone funds and PACE energy efficiency financing. Wangard acquired the property in 2017 for $3.5 million.
Renderings
Photos
January Photos
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Friday Photos
-
Komatsu Mining Campus Takes ShapeNov 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
THIRTEEN31 Place Takes ShapeOct 30th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
BV+ Rises on Kinnickinnic Ave.Oct 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene